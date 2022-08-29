2024 Plymouth GTX Hemi 426 Feels CGI-Ready to Take Over From ICE Mopars

Most pony and muscle car enthusiasts already know that Stellantis’ Mopar world is going to look entirely different after the 2023 model years of the Challenger and Charger models. So, are there any ICE solutions, even virtual ones?
With the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, the Detroit automaker has already provided a big EV hint at the two-door shape of sustainable things to come. And naturally, virtual automotive artists have quickly taken notice. But this time around, the pixel master, better known as tuningcar_ps on social media, is not willing to play with the zero-emissions potential of that prototype.
So, instead of mulling an alternate CGI universe where the Dodge Daytona SRT Concept had the Challenger nameplate attached to it, the author now set out to play with the real world, still ICE-powered Challenger two-door coupe. And he was in a bit of a POV hurry, as there’s little time left on the manufacturing roster for the traditional pony and muscle cars.
Thus, we should understand that we are only getting a singular point of view with the base Dodge Challenger morphing into a 2024 Plymouth GTX Hemi 426 revival! After all, after collecting our jaws off the floor, there is a little bit of time to see the behind-the-scenes making-of CGI process of arriving at the glorious conclusion that if Challengers and Chargers will be no more, perhaps a modern reinvention of the GTX might do the ICE trick, instead.
Alas, this is all wishful thinking. Both Plymouth and its feisty GTX have been sent to car-focused Valhalla for quite a while – since the summer of 2001 and the 1971 model year, respectively. Though perhaps, it would not be such a bad idea for an unofficial build project – maybe someone sees this glorious CGI and dares to try a mix of old and new based on a Challenger body…
So, instead of mulling an alternate CGI universe where the Dodge Daytona SRT Concept had the Challenger nameplate attached to it, the author now set out to play with the real world, still ICE-powered Challenger two-door coupe. And he was in a bit of a POV hurry, as there’s little time left on the manufacturing roster for the traditional pony and muscle cars.
Thus, we should understand that we are only getting a singular point of view with the base Dodge Challenger morphing into a 2024 Plymouth GTX Hemi 426 revival! After all, after collecting our jaws off the floor, there is a little bit of time to see the behind-the-scenes making-of CGI process of arriving at the glorious conclusion that if Challengers and Chargers will be no more, perhaps a modern reinvention of the GTX might do the ICE trick, instead.
Alas, this is all wishful thinking. Both Plymouth and its feisty GTX have been sent to car-focused Valhalla for quite a while – since the summer of 2001 and the 1971 model year, respectively. Though perhaps, it would not be such a bad idea for an unofficial build project – maybe someone sees this glorious CGI and dares to try a mix of old and new based on a Challenger body…