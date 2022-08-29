autoevolution
FEATURED: TO THE MOON   NASA Artemis I Launch Live Coverage  
Car video reviews:
 

2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Unofficially Revealed With Trim, Old vs. New Galore

Home > News > Renderings
29 Aug 2022, 10:07 UTC ·
While it seems like all real-world eyes are on Blue Oval’s smaller stuff, like the Maverick unibody pocket-sized truck, or the upcoming, all-new S650 Ford Mustang, the virtual reality is not like that.
2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa 24 photos
2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims and old vs new rendering by AutoYa
Sure, there are fresh developments that need our attention, even as the summer is concluding – like the Go Fast Camper’s new solution to make the Maverick compact pickup one of the most spacious and practical campers out there looking to make an overlanding name for themselves. But the virtual realm may be even more enticing.

There, it is all about the larger Blue Oval stuff, such as the cool Bronco Raptor (aka ‘Braptor’) morphing into a three-door Series II SUV with vintage thoughts of the 1980s variety and 2023/2024 Ford Ranger Raptor DNA. Or, perhaps, even better, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have again imagined the looks of the unreleased fifth-gen Ford Super Duty, now with many trims.

So, after they digitally thought, initially, that the tough fifth generation commercial-oriented vehicle should not arrive with a simplified pickup truck design and even had the unannounced F-Series Super Duty Lighting pay an unofficial EV visit, now there’s even further CGI development. So, after first showcasing the unofficial design thoughts in Lariat trim, now the channel’s pixel master has done the entire range, complete with XL, Limited, Platinum, and King Ranch grades.

Even better, all of the imagined trims get a quick comparison reel with their older, fourth-generation counterparts. On the other hand, the other side of the shield is not present here, as there is just one traditional front-three-quarters POV for all of them. So, no interiors, no rear view, and no color palette for us, this time around, unfortunately. Also, no powertrain hints of any kind…

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty Trims Ford F-250 Super Duty old vs. new CGI new generation rendering AutoYa
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories