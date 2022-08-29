2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Rebelle Rally Rig Previewed, Will Debut Next Month

Scheduled to premiere in September ahead of the Rebelle Rally, which kicks off in October, the Sportage X-Pro Rebelle Rally Rig will feature a rather boring livery influenced by the Korean automaker’s new slogan.
The “Movement That Inspires” slogan rolled out in January 2021. Think of it as a manifesto that reflects the “purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand.” Movement is essential to our livelihoods, be it a leisure drive or a grinding commute.
Turning our attention back to the car, the Sportage X-Pro is good enough for light overlanding thanks to all-terrain rubber boots, on-demand AWD, and multi-terrain drive modes. Highlights also include a heated windshield, heated wiper washer nozzles, as well as 17-inch wheels in matte black.
There are two Sportage X-Pro trim levels available to order today, with the better-equipped trim level dubbed Sportage X-Pro Prestige. The primary differences between them are the LED projector-style headlights, eight-way power front passenger seat, as well as the ventilated/heated front seats.
Kia says the Rebelle Rally car will undergo a few modifications due to the challenging nature of the course. To whom it may concern, this year’s edition of the women’s off-road navigation rally beings on October 6th and ends on October 15th. Rebelle Rally is designed for 4x4 and X-Cross vehicles, with 4x4 vehicles requiring a two-speed transfer case (think Jeep Wrangler) and X-Cross referring to unibody construction and either two- or all-wheel drive.
The Sportage X-Pro Rebelle Rally Rig is confirmed to feature the standard-issue Smartstream G2.5 GDi, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The naturally-aspirated engine is good for 187 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 181 pound-foot (245 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm. Zero to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes just over nine seconds.
At press time, Kia lists the redesigned Sportage with a starting price of $25,990 sans destination charge. For the X-Pro or X-Pro Prestige, prepare to pony up $34,990 or $36,790, excluding the $1,295 destination charge.
