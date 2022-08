Hyundai Creta “Zephyr Shooting Brake” Concept Feels Like a Proper Veloster N Heir

SUV

Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media, has decided to ditch the Euro-Americana plains of 1,000+ hp widebody DeLorean restomod concepts which harbored cool flat-12 Porsche-inspired secrets for a return to CGI South Korean performance ideas.This time around, we are not sure there is any sustainable ethos behind the latest digital build project – unlike the prior creations such as the widebody Hyundai Ioniq 5 and carbon fiber-infused Kia EV6 GT. Alas, there is more of the same Hyundai story, and there is a renewed focus on even tinier things.This is because we are dealing with a virtual concept of a 2022 Hyundai Creta (ix25 in China) subcompact crossover. This automobile made for emerging markets (its North American equivalent would be the affordable, $19k Venue) is not exactly supercar material, but the pixel master has transformed it into something that may be properly called a Veloster N successor, if ever real.Unfortunately, we are not so sure there is a future for the imagined Hyundai Creta Zephyr Shooting Brake Concept in the real world – just like we are not convinced the South Korean automaker will even bother to research and develop a proper successor for the aforementioned high-performance hatchback coupe! Still, we can all dream of better times when passenger cars are back in fashion.If given the chance, this tiny Creta Shooting Brake would act maniacally as a cool Hot Hatch, duking it out with the likes of Toyota’s GR Yaris and looking rad just like a tiny, fresher Tucson SUV , at least from the front. The rear, meanwhile, looks fresh and wider than Beyonce’s hips. Unfortunately, the imagined powertrain is also just as mysterious as the famous singer…