Hyundai Creta “Zephyr Shooting Brake” Concept Feels Like a Proper Veloster N Heir

In a world overrun by small and big crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, even a tiny passenger car needs to be properly appreciated. And even if we are dealing with the figment of someone’s imagination.
Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media, has decided to ditch the Euro-Americana plains of 1,000+ hp widebody DeLorean restomod concepts which harbored cool flat-12 Porsche-inspired secrets for a return to CGI South Korean performance ideas.
This time around, we are not sure there is any sustainable ethos behind the latest digital build project – unlike the prior creations such as the widebody Hyundai Ioniq 5 and carbon fiber-infused Kia EV6 GT. Alas, there is more of the same Hyundai story, and there is a renewed focus on even tinier things.
This is because we are dealing with a virtual concept of a 2022 Hyundai Creta (ix25 in China) subcompact crossover SUV. This automobile made for emerging markets (its North American equivalent would be the affordable, $19k Venue) is not exactly supercar material, but the pixel master has transformed it into something that may be properly called a Veloster N successor, if ever real.
Unfortunately, we are not so sure there is a future for the imagined Hyundai Creta Zephyr Shooting Brake Concept in the real world – just like we are not convinced the South Korean automaker will even bother to research and develop a proper successor for the aforementioned high-performance hatchback coupe! Still, we can all dream of better times when passenger cars are back in fashion.
If given the chance, this tiny Creta Shooting Brake would act maniacally as a cool Hot Hatch, duking it out with the likes of Toyota’s GR Yaris and looking rad just like a tiny, fresher Tucson SUV, at least from the front. The rear, meanwhile, looks fresh and wider than Beyonce’s hips. Unfortunately, the imagined powertrain is also just as mysterious as the famous singer…
This time around, we are not sure there is any sustainable ethos behind the latest digital build project – unlike the prior creations such as the widebody Hyundai Ioniq 5 and carbon fiber-infused Kia EV6 GT. Alas, there is more of the same Hyundai story, and there is a renewed focus on even tinier things.
This is because we are dealing with a virtual concept of a 2022 Hyundai Creta (ix25 in China) subcompact crossover SUV. This automobile made for emerging markets (its North American equivalent would be the affordable, $19k Venue) is not exactly supercar material, but the pixel master has transformed it into something that may be properly called a Veloster N successor, if ever real.
Unfortunately, we are not so sure there is a future for the imagined Hyundai Creta Zephyr Shooting Brake Concept in the real world – just like we are not convinced the South Korean automaker will even bother to research and develop a proper successor for the aforementioned high-performance hatchback coupe! Still, we can all dream of better times when passenger cars are back in fashion.
If given the chance, this tiny Creta Shooting Brake would act maniacally as a cool Hot Hatch, duking it out with the likes of Toyota’s GR Yaris and looking rad just like a tiny, fresher Tucson SUV, at least from the front. The rear, meanwhile, looks fresh and wider than Beyonce’s hips. Unfortunately, the imagined powertrain is also just as mysterious as the famous singer…