Facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Getting Ready to Rile the Audi A3 Sedan, BMW 2er Coupe

Mercedes-Benz is preparing a series of changes to its compact family, and we’ve already seen scoops of the A-Class, B-Class, GLA, and GLB. Joining them in a spy shot premiere are the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake, which were caught on the right side of the pond, in multiple configurations.
Retaining the sleek styling in both body styles, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz CLA and CLA Shooting Brake will bring the typical updates revolving around the front and rear fascias.
Even with the vinyl stickers hiding the visual novelties, we can still see the different lighting units at both ends, joined by new bumpers that will look a bit more aggressive on the AMG Line. The latter will feature functional side air intakes and will be defined by sharper lines, albeit toned down compared to the real AMG variants, namely the 35 and 45.
The interior has yet to open up to the camera, but we have a pretty clear picture of what to expect, as the two CLAs do share a lot of things with the rest of the brand’s compact models. Thus, in all likelihood, look for an updated MBUX infotainment system, perhaps accompanied by bigger screens in lesser versions, and new center console with cup holders, and wireless charging pad for compatible devices that will see the deletion of the trackpad.
Most (if not all) engines will carry over, some perhaps with the usual revisions that will make them less polluting and more frugal. The ICE units will be joined by mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, and the 35, 45, and 45 S will still sit at the top of the range. If the latest rumors are airtight, then the facelifted CLA family will premiere next summer, and the sedan will launch stateside as a 2024 model, with the wagon remaining a forbidden fruit in our market.
