Quirky Hyundai Creta Pickup Feels a Natural CGI Addition to Create U.S. Truck Family

Kia has already revealed plans to commit to the sprawling North American EV pickup truck market, but Hyundai sees the counterpart ICE sector from a distinct perspective. Maybe it can even be a better one.
Let us face it, Kia has committed to the EV pickup truck sector because it is an incipient niche, and it does not fear stiff, traditional competition from huge names like the Ford F-Series. But Hyundai also understood that even a mid-size truck might be less than fruitful in the face of iconic Tacoma adversity, among others.
So, it tried to carve its route by mulling the return of the American compact truck segment with the Santa Cruz unibody pickup – only that it waited for so long to put the foreshadowing concept into production that it gave even Ford more than enough time to cook up a worthy rival. So, the dice have been cast in the brewing Santa Cruz – Maverick war but perhaps Hyundai can still find a little niche to call its own.
At the moment, the idea is only digitally quantifiable, as Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has done a string of big and little CGI pickup trucks, and now goes smaller even. So, after imagining stuff like the Caddy Sierra Escalade-V and Lyriq trucks or Honda TR-V and prospective Toyota compact pickups, now the pixel master goes after subcompact unibody glory with the Creta pickup truck.
Some will say that Hyundai does not even sell the little Creta in the United States. But hear us out, as the CGI expert might have struck digital gold without even knowing it. So, the SUV family includes the $19k Venue and the $21,300 Kona, but no Creta or let alone a Grand Creta (on which this pickup truck is based).
As such, that logical SUV omission paves the way for the automaker to bring the nameplate to North America and place it alongside Santa Cruz as a smaller, cheaper companion – and together perhaps they might stand a chance against the ultra-popular Ford Maverick!
