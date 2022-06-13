2023 Toyota Sequoia Feels Subtly Menacing When Lowered on CGI Aftermarket Wheels

The summer’s end start of first deliveries is fast approaching for the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia full-size hybrid family SUV and more details – alongside the initial reviews have started pouring in. Naturally, that also enticed virtual automotive artists.
One might have a little bit of a tough time believing what the well-known Doug DeMuro has to say about the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, but as far as some pixel masters are concerned, they sometimes like to dabble with palpable certainties. Such as how the next popular introduction feels with a little bit of CGI tuning applied beforehand.
This is usually the case with Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who probably thinks now is the right digital time to again play with the all-new Sequoia and give it a fresh aftermarket makeover ahead of the upcoming real-world builds. The last time he dabbled with the three-row Japanese SUV, that CGI-lowered Sequoia adopted a murdered-out atmosphere thanks in part to the signature “Shadow Line” digital treatment.
Now, on the flip side of the coin, it remains a light-infused apparition and only chooses to play with the CGI contrast of having a blacked-out grille alongside the lowered suspension setup and the new aftermarket wheels. So, which one is better for the 2023 Sequoia – a murdered-out Shadow Line attire that may or may not stand out in the right crowd or the subtler treatment that might be in jeopardy of passing by unnoticed?
As we ruminate on that, let us remember the core strengths of the XK80 third-generation 2023 model year. These include highlights such as the 437-horsepower i-Force Max hybrid V6 powertrain, the 26%-enhanced maximum towing capacity of up to 9,520 lbs. (4,318 kg), or the exclusive Sliding Third Row with an Adjustable Cargo Shelf System. Plus, of course, a starting price of at least $58,300 (MSRP).
