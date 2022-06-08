Now Born in San Antonio, All-New 437-HP 2023 Toyota Sequoia Kicks Off at $58,300

After it was officially unveiled back in January, it has been a rather long and arduous wait for the full-size SUV, the hybrid 2023 Toyota Sequoia, to kick off production at its new home in Texas. Oh, and ahead of the first deliveries, we now have the (almost) complete specifications.
When it was revealed, Toyota promised its all-new, third-generation Sequoia full-size hybrid SUV would “build upon three-row Toyota SUV heritage.” Now, the XK70-series Tundra sibling is moving its birth certificate to San Antonio, Texas’ Toyota Motor Manufacturing (TMMTX), along with all the other fresh goodies.
Chief among them is the 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged i-Force Max hybrid V6 powertrain with 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. (790 Nm) of torque, which easily enables the maximum towing capacity of up to 9,520 lbs. (4,318 kg – plus 26%), courtesy of the smooth ten-speed automatic transmission. Interestingly, there are no official numbers for the EPA-estimated fuel economy, just yet. Alas, Toyota is expecting it to be “extremely competitive at the top of the segment, (as well as) a huge improvement over the previous generation.”
The three-row SUV offers different seating and cargo configurations, with bench or captain’s chairs for the second row as well as an exclusive Sliding Third Row with an Adjustable Cargo Shelf System. When first deliveries kick off later this summer, five trims will be available, and the lowest MSRP will start at $58,300. That is close to the $60k threshold and it is only for the base SR5. Then, you need to churn out even more for the Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, as well as the all-new flagship Capstone grade.
By the way, one can further personalize their 2023 Sequoia with help from the SR5 Premium or TRD Sport packages, while both SR5 and Limited 4×4 models see the arrival of the TRD Off-Road package inside the Sequoia family. Last, but not least, the choice is yours when it comes to paintjobs, with eight regular options, two premium choices (Wind Chill Pearl and Supersonic Red), as well as the TRD Pro-exclusive Solar Octane.
