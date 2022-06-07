autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Open Top Month
Car reviews:
 

2022 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Earns Marginal Rating in 40-MPH Crash Test

Home > News > Safety
7 Jun 2022, 16:08 UTC ·
One of the oldest mid-size pickups on sale in the U.S. right now, the increasingly popular Tacoma leaves much to be desired in a certain aspect. As the headline implies, the extended cab has been rated marginal by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the passenger-side small overlap front crash test, which is performed at 40 miles per hour (64 kph).
2022 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test 11 photos
2022 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test2022 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test2022 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test2022 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test2022 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test2021 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test2021 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test2021 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test2021 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test2021 Toyota Tacoma IIHS crash test
Analyzing the footage, it’s clear as day the 2022 model in the first clip fails to protect the front passenger from injuries. On the one hand, the door frame and the dashboard intruded into the occupant survival space, resulting in a high risk of injury to the right leg and moderate injuries to the left leg.

The nonprofit organization highlights that both the frontal and side curtain airbags performed reasonably well. However, the dummy’s head struck the grab handle on the A-pillar on the right side of the windshield. This isn’t the first time the Tacoma didn’t live up to the nonprofit’s expectations.

Play the second video attached below, and you’ll notice that vehicles produced before October 2021 fare much worse in the passenger-side small overlap front crash test. Rated poor instead of marginal, the 2021 model year Toyota Tacoma extended cab is prone to puncturing the fuel tank with the rear leaf springs, resulting in a high risk of fire following the crash.

Turning out attention back to the 2022 model, the mid-size pickup has earned good ratings in all other crashworthiness evaluations (the driver-side small overlap, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength, and head restraint evaluations). As for front crash prevention, the Tacoma has earned a superior accolade despite not being tested for pedestrian detection.

Last, but certainly not least, the halogen lights couldn’t muster anything more than a marginal whereas the LED lights on higher grades are good.

Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
2022 Toyota Tacoma Crash Test 2021 Toyota Tacoma crash toyota tacoma safety Toyota pickup truck
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories