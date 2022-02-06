Turning a Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 Into an LC300 Is Probably Not the Best Idea

Naturally, we are talking about the Japanese automaker’s Land Cruiser nameplate. The four-wheel-drive vehicle that started life as the Rising Sun counterpart to America’s civilian Jeep and Europe’s Land Rover. One that has been offered with many body styles. Convertible, hardtop, station wagon, and cab chassis models, along with the ubiquitous SUV form.
But we have not seen a generation that deceivingly jumped across time. Until now. Alas, it turns out that is a widely spread practice – making a vehicle appear as if belonging to the refreshed series. Or, in this case, a completely new generation altogether. And just a quick search will show this practice is very popular across certain markets. So, where there is demand, there are also offerings.
One of them comes from China. Of course, the land of car cloning! Just a quick jump to an Alibaba link and you are greeted by Ningbo Carbest International Trading Co. Ltd. It is an outlet that will gladly sell to any interested parties bundles of car body kits for transforming a Land Cruiser LC200 (2016-2020) into the 2022 model year LC300 series. Five to nine sets go for $3,500 each while going above 50 will even lower the price to $3k.
In addition to Toyota, of course. Now, something that might cost around $5k (considering the kit and potential installation costs) sounds almost like almsgiving. Especially considering the hype surrounding Toyota’s all-new Land Cruiser series. And, frankly, it would be easy to understand why people would resort to such drastic measures. Social media pressure, the pride of getting access to the latest model introduction, a deep love for that particular brand and model. These are all sensible reasons.
Besides, Toyota itself has added wood to the proverbial fire. Their Land Cruiser 300 is in such high demand that across certain markets there are rumors of years of waiting before gaining access to one. Of course, we all know who is to blame for the whole ordeal – suppliers, the semiconductor shortage crisis, and more. Never the automaker itself, logically. Although Toyota did post an apology on its Japanese online portal one time, confirming the woes.
the way forward. As deceptively cunning as it may be, I got scared of it just by thinking about it.
Sure, the Chinese car industry’s well-known cloning issues along with all the Alibaba sting legends did not help. The same can be said about GBT’s mention of “non-destructive installation.” That means the company itself reached this situation through potential trial and error, while others might still be in the process of getting the hang of it... So, there are chances people would end up with no “new LC300,” as well as a botched LC200!
Besides, there are options. Around the world, there is a new 2022 Lexus LX 600. Sure, that one is even more expensive, to begin with. Yet, over in America, one can have a trio of choices. Alongside the mighty LX, there is also the cool Tundra workhorse and the family-oriented 2023 Sequoia. Frankly, I would choose any of the latter two. Either as TRD Pros if the family fancies adventures, or as Capstones if we are into premium stuff. And in a heartbeat...
