2023 Toyota Tundra Capstone Is an Opulent Megalithic Truck

Recognizing the trend that pickups are not just for work anymore, Toyota is upping its game when it comes to bringing luxury trappings to the truck market. Previously, its top Tundra trims were the 1794 and Platinum, with their respective Western and urban takes on pickup luxury.Now comes Capstone, which adds more standard features including standard all-wheel-drive, chrome 22-inch wheels and higher quality interior materials including real walnut accents and aniline leather upholstery.In addition, Capstone boasts as standard equipment Toyota’s iForce Max hybrid powertrain that makes 437 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. The addition of an electric motor assist to the Tundra’s 10-speed automatic adds 48 hp and 59 lb-ft of torque over the non-hybrid twin-turbo V6. Base model SR work trucks get even a lower tune 3.5-liter turbo V6 producing 348 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque.The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone comes in only one configuration, a 5-passenger 4-door crew cab with a 5.5-foot cargo bed. The if you want almost the same level of equipment and the longer 6.5-foot bed, you have to go with the 1794 Edition and Platinum trim.Besides being more powerful, the hybrid powertrain delivers solid fuel economy given its output and all-wheel-drive nature. The 2022 Tundra Capstone is expected to come in at 19 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined, 2 mpg more in the city and combined scores than the non-hybrid powertrain.With smooth delivery of ample power, the new engine, which also comes standard in the all-wheel-drive TRD Pro, demonstrates that a half-ton pickup no longer requires a V8 to be competitive in acceleration or capability. The iForce Max gives Tundra a tow rating in excess of 11,000 pounds.In addition to the luxury trappings of supple leather and wood trim, the Capstone’s cabin is light and airy thanks to a standard panoramic sunroof and ample space in both the front row and 3-passenger rear bench. A 14-inch infotainment screen dominates the dash and Toyota sticks with a tried-and-true gearshift lever for the transmission instead of using a dial or other button arrangement found in some rivals. The Capstone is also fitted with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a large 10-inch color head-up display in front of the driver.Toyota joins the growing list of manufacturers that offer a virtual voice assistant using the phrase “Hey Toyota” to turn the system on. Users can set navigation destination, inquire about points of interest and control various vehicle systems with voice commands. Also standard on Tundra Capstone is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity.As a befitting its status as a luxury cruiser, the Tundra Capstone is quieter on the road thanks to the use of laminated acoustic glass on the windscreen and front doors. Engine, wind and tire noise are minimal and the ride, thanks the independent rear suspension, is compliant with out being floaty. The steering is crisp and feels much nimbler than its footprint would suggest.On the safety front, Tundra Capstone comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking and steering assist, lane departure alert, lane centering when the adaptive cruise control is engaged and blind spot monitoring. There’s also a park assist system that includes automatic braking to prevent hitting a fixed object.As Toyota moves further upmarket with Capstone, its pricing also reflects the additional content. The MSRP for the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone starts at $73,530. The all-wheel drive TRD Pro begins at $66,805, while the 1794 Edition and Platinum with optional all-wheel drive start respectively at $64,090 and $63,390.