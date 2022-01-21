2022 Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport 70th Anniversary Has 275 Diesel AWHP on Dyno

Do not feel bad about Toyota’s Land Cruiser J300 abandoning America. Customers around the world are not faring any better, as the iconic off-roader boasts a years-long waiting list in certain places.
For example, at home in Japan, placing an order right now means one will get delivery sometime around 2026. However, some people are luckier than others. And we suspect it’s a regular occurrence for the good folks over at EKanoo Racing when it comes to accessing the LC300 goodies.
So, after being among the very first to grab hold of an all-new Land Cruiser equipped 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 gasoline engine for a dyno trial, they have done it again. Now they are showcasing a potentially cooler Land Cruiser GR Sport 70th Anniversary edition. It’s not just the black with crimson details paintjob that caught our attention. Instead, it was an interesting detail: this is the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 diesel version!
Soon to become a relic of the past, the meaty diesel engine has lots of low-end torque – which is great for towing or getting yourself out of precarious off-road situations. Logically, on a GR Sport, it might be like a fish out of water. But then again – nothing beats Dragy trials. Especially when you also get the 60 mph (kph) times, the quarter-mile ETs, and even a sort of top speed attempt.
Though, all that comes from the 1:15 mark and only after the quick walkaround and the dyno testing session. And that’s why we are all here, after all, right? So, without further ado, let’s roll (pun intended). Officially, a Land Cruiser diesel will churn out a little over 304 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. At the crank, naturally.
Meanwhile, the dyno test revealed this engine is also most likely underrated. The results gave out 275 all-wheel horsepower and more than 473 lb-ft (641 Nm), which is slightly less than a 10% drivetrain loss. Either way, a Land Cruiser GR Sport diesel is going to be a rare sight to behold. So, we need to enjoy it while it lasts, even if the video (embedded below) is a mere 2:50 minutes long!
