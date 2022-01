2022 Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport 70th Anniversary Has 275 Diesel AWHP on Dyno

For example, at home in Japan , placing an order right now means one will get delivery sometime around 2026. However, some people are luckier than others. And we suspect it’s a regular occurrence for the good folks over at EKanoo Racing when it comes to accessing the LC300 goodies.So, after being among the very first to grab hold of an all-new Land Cruiser equipped 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 gasoline engine for a dyno trial, they have done it again. Now they are showcasing a potentially cooler Land Cruiser GR Sport 70th Anniversary edition. It’s not just the black with crimson details paintjob that caught our attention. Instead, it was an interesting detail: this is the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 diesel version!Soon to become a relic of the past, the meaty diesel engine has lots of low-end torque – which is great for towing or getting yourself out of precarious off-road situations. Logically, on a GR Sport, it might be like a fish out of water. But then again – nothing beats Dragy trials. Especially when you also get the 60 mph (kph) times, the quarter-mile ETs, and even a sort of top speed attempt.Though, all that comes from the 1:15 mark and only after the quick walkaround and the dyno testing session . And that’s why we are all here, after all, right? So, without further ado, let’s roll (pun intended). Officially, a Land Cruiser diesel will churn out a little over 304 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. At the crank, naturally.Meanwhile, the dyno test revealed this engine is also most likely underrated. The results gave out 275 all-wheel horsepower and more than 473 lb-ft (641 Nm), which is slightly less than a 10% drivetrain loss. Either way, a Land Cruiser GR Sport diesel is going to be a rare sight to behold. So, we need to enjoy it while it lasts, even if the video (embedded below) is a mere 2:50 minutes long!