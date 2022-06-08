Rich the Kid's Adventures in Dubai, UAE, Involved Several Lamborghinis and a Quad Bike

When you’re famous, you can make all kinds of requests when you visit a foreign country. Some of them will be granted. For example, during his time in Dubai, UAE, rapper Rich the Kid got brand-new Lamborghinis to drive him around.
In a new post shared on his social media account, rapper Rich the Kid, whose real name is Dimitri Leslie Roger, shows he received quite the special treatment during his visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The over one-minute video contains footage from his time there, with his own narration over the video. In the beginning, we see him hop in a yellow Lamborghini Urus. He said: “So, they pick me up in a brand-new Lamb,” and adds that the SUV was “not the cheap one.”
As the only SUV in Lamborghini’s current lineup, the Urus was introduced in 2018. Not only exotic-looking, the Urus is also powerful. It’s put in motion by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine, which, paired up with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) at 6,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) between 2,250 and 4,500 revs to all wheels.
When it was first revealed, the Urus was the fastest SUV out there, being able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds and reach top speeds of 190 mph (306 kph). Four years later, while you no longer find its name in the first spot, it’s still among the fastest SUVs.
After the concert, Rich the Kid also ended up behind the wheel of the Urus, and he says “how do I end up driving I do not know, they shouldn’t have let me drive.”
The story continues and he narrates: “The next day they give me the brand-new Lambo one-of-one,” and we see him next to a Lamborghini Huracan STO. It's unclear what makes the model "one-of-one," but it's his story, right?
He also got a chance to try out a very small, very pink quad bike, and added that they had to give him the “pink, mini four-wheeler" because he broke his hand “on the other one.” He didn’t break his hand driving this one, though, and it surely looked like an adventure.
