Prospective Toyota Compact Truck Dreams CH-R and Hilux Cues Might Scare Mavericks

Until recently, the North American pickup truck market was “evenly” divided between Ford and Toyota. The former took the lion’s share of the full-size segment with the F-Series while the latter contended to rule undefeated the mid-size sector.
But then, “all of a sudden,” the pre-ordained order of things was deeply unsettled by the feisty return of compact pickup truck love, by way of Ford and Hyundai presenting the world with the Maverick and Santa Cruz, two unibody crossover SUV-based pocket-sized pickup trucks. And the Blue Oval now has a two-to-one advantage over Toyota.
Naturally, the Japanese automaker will not leave things like that and recently we have started noticing some interesting rumors about Toyota mulling whether to join the “toy truck” fight in the future. Logically, it did not take long for the unofficial news to travel the world and beyond, even reaching as far as the virtual automotive artist realm.
Once there, it digitally materialized with help from Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who uses a lot of real-world Toyota DNA but also an unsuspecting Stellantis body-snatching technique to imagine the possible outcome of Toyota joining the North American compact pickup truck segment. So, based on the initial virtual underpinnings of the quirky-looking Fiat Toro, the pixel master then slapped a host of CH-R and Hilux styling cues on this hypothetical model.
The hypothetical Toyota compact pickup truck stole all those design traits to instill fear into the hearts and souls of Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz owners – even if only virtually – but we dare to imagine that is not going to be the real-world order of things. With the Japanese automaker most likely targeting the North American market, a next-generation RAV4-based unibody pickup truck version might be a more logical and safer bet, if you ask us.
