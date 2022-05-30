Digital 2024 Caddy Escalade Sierra-V Truck Feels Pretty Legit, but It's Still No EXT

Caddy seems rather well guarded against the ongoing ultra-luxury SUV assault, but it is never a bad idea to hedge all your bets, right? So, would it be too far-fetched to imagine they might revive the Escalade EXT one day?
The Cadillac Escalade nameplate has lived a long and fruitful full-size luxury SUV life since the model year 1999 and has never had trouble competing with the G-Class, Range Rover, Lexus LX, or Lincoln Navigator for the delivery quotation crown. Even the fifth generation is spectacularly living up to its legacy in the face of great Lambo Urus or Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury and super-SUV adversity if you ask a lot of aftermarket outlets.
But the party keeps getting crowded – even Bentley finally woke up and introduced the Bentayga EWB to rival the all-new Range Rover Long Wheelbase or America’s Escalade ESV. Then, soon there will be a V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue running around the Urus in tight, posh circles. And Caddy has a logical, first-ever Escalade-V replica with even feistier Blackwing LT4 6.2L supercharged V8 DNA, of up to 682 horsepower.
Alas, over in the virtual world, some people never cease to believe that even more improvements could be made. Some are darn right ridiculous, like the one time when a digital Escalade-V coupe-SUV looked awkwardly ready to give BMW’s X6 M some confusing trouble. Now, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, uses a lot of real-world GMC cues to envision another Caddy pickup truck.
So, hot on the heels of his prior 2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV pickup truck aimed at sustainable dwellings, there is now a sort of unofficial third-generation Caddy Escalade EXT. However, the author clearly did not want to call it a revived EXT, and instead opted to CGI-mold the Escalade-V atmosphere on top of an unsuspecting GMC Sierra pickup truck. Oddly enough, the result is not even half bad, so perhaps GM should consider a little bit of badge engineering.
