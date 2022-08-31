Supercar Blondie's Sergi Galiano Checks Out the Cadillac Celestiq, Blast From the Future

Cadillac ‘used’ to be a big contender in the automotive luxury segment. The American luxury brand has been facing stiff competition from its European rivals. But there’s been a change in attitude over the last few years. The resting giant might have been waiting to pounce – and the Cadillac Celestiq EV might be their ticket to the top.
Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie got the exclusive chance to review the Future of Cadillac – the Celestiq Concept car.
The automotive luxury car segment is changing. It’s no longer about leather seats and top-end indigenous wood trims but more about high-tech revolutionary features. The best luxury car in the next quarter of a decade won’t look like a motorized five-star loft but more like something out of a Cyberpunk 2077 Video game.
Cadillac seems to have captured that secret, and their Celestiq is physical proof of what to expect from their $300,000 (estimate) 2023-release 2024 model.
The Celestiq Concept car is nothing short of spectacular. It still clads the ingredients of a luxury car being more than 18 feet long. Taking inspiration from its competitors over the fence, it’s not hard to notice the receding roofline design.
The Celestiq concept has minimalist tail lighting that is thinned out and uniquely fades over the edges like no other luxury EV in the industry.
If you thought Lambo doors were revolutionary, you’ll need to see what Cadillac has done with its openings. All doors are automated and touch-activated, including the EV charging port and rear hatch. As Sergi demonstrated, all you need to do is swipe.
The Celestiq’s exterior might be futuristic, but the interior is transformative. It borrows a lot from Cadillacs of the past and mixes it with modern, sleek intonations. And perhaps the most eye-catching interior feature is its huge panoramic roof running from the front to the trunk. It’s phenomenal!
All luxury EVs share one feature – giant displays. Like Mercedes with its optional Hyperscreen in the EQS lineup, Cadillac was overly generous with its 55-inch display screen.
“To be honest, this is one of the best-looking cars I have seen, period. When you see it in person, it looks like something that doesn’t belong in the year we are in.” Sergi confessed.
