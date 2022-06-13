The Rare Cadillac XLR Was Launched in 2003, Could Be a Future Gold Mine

It has been a long time since I last drove a Cadillac. But the 3.6-liter CTS left a strong impression on me back then. It somehow felt better than any other BMW and Audi I had experienced so far. Alas, I'd still love to get my hands on CTS-V to this day, or on any V-series Caddy for that matter. And there's one particular model that I haven't even seen with my own eyes yet: the XLR-V.