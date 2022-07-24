Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Needs a Few Botox Shots, Its Heart Looks Okay Though

Do you have a moment to talk about this Dodge Challenger SRT Demon? It may not be the prettiest one out there, but with a little bit of work, it would be ready to dominate the drag strip again.
You might be wondering why it looks the way it does, and so are we. And since it has been advertised on Copart, for an upcoming auction, we have no idea why. What we can tell you instead is that it runs and drives, according to the listing, and that it has 9,306 miles (14,977 km) on the odo.
That’s the news anyone who’s into such projects was probably hoping to hear, as the monstrous supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 that powers it is hard to find on the used car market. And it is one of the highlights of the model, which is still the most powerful version of the Challenger ever made by Dodge.
With up to 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque available on tap, and a lot of pre-race prepping, the Challenger SRT Demon is hypercar fast in a straight line. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) takes a neck-snapping 2.3 seconds, and it is capable of pulling 1.8 Gs during the acceleration. In case you forgot, when the auto marque unveiled it back in 2017, they advertised it as being the world’s fastest production car to 60.
Now, back to the pictured example, which needs quite a few body panels in order to return to its factory condition. Add a pair of headlights to the mix, the grille, front and rear bumpers, front quarter panels, and a few other bits and bobs, give it a nice paint finish, make sure that everything functions accordingly, and you’ll have a great daily – just don’t ask about the fuel consumption. So, assuming that you’re in the market for such a ride, how much would you be willing to spend on this one?
