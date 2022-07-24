Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Needs a Few Botox Shots, Its Heart Looks Okay Though

More on this:

1 Demon-Slaying Dodge Challenger Reportedly in the Works As Swansong of the Hellcat Series

2 Dodge Demon Lovers, Look Away, as This One Is for Fans of the Ford Mustang

3 Low Key 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Smashes MSRP While Seeking New Owner

4 Dodge Demon Races Hellcat Redeye, and It’s the Underdog Who Raises All Hell

5 825-HP Super Snake Drag Races Demon, It All Goes South