Low Key 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Smashes MSRP While Seeking New Owner

Usually, there’s nothing subtle about a Dodge Challenger Demon. They are among the loudest and most rambunctious muscle cars ever made, whether you run into one on the drag strip or in your neighbor’s driveway. It’s why some of them wear flamboyant colors such as Plum Crazy, Go Mango or Tor Red.
There is however a surprising number of available gray (or gray-ish) colorways for the Demon, from Destroyer Gray to Granite Crystal, Maximum Steel (gray-ish blue) and even Billet Silver. These are relatively low-key colors that make the fastest-accelerating Dodge Challenger ever built look rather unassuming.
The Demon we’re showing you right now is wearing Granite Crystal, to go with a Black Satin Air-Grabber hood, roof and trunk lid. With one day left to bid on Bring a Trailer, the highest bid is at $108,100, more than what its first owner had to pay ($93,002) a few years ago. The seller purchased the car as new from North Olmsted Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge in Ohio and has since driven it for 1,500 miles (2,400 km), which is a mere drop in the ocean.
Back when this car was new, the fact that it came with a widebody kit and 315/40 Nitto NT05R drag radials on those black 18-inch alloy wheels made it stand out among its peers. You also get front-runner drag wheels, which are included in the Demon Crate, itself included in the sale of this vehicle.
Step inside this car and you’ll find a carbon-fiber dash plaque stating this is car #2083 of 3,300 Demons built for the 2018 model year.
In terms of features and tech, you’ve got heated and ventilated front bucket seats trimmed in black Laguna leather with Alcantara inserts and contrast stitching, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, Weathertech floor mats (factory ones also included), dual-zone climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system and Fiat Chrysler’s Uconnect infotainment system with the 8.4-inch touchscreen. The latter allows for voice commands to be used and features Bluetooth connectivity and a backup camera.
ECU and performance air filter, plus the SRT authenticity packet and a car cover.
As for the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine, it pretty much needs no introduction. While factory-rated at 808 hp (819 ps) and 717 lb-ft (972 Nm) of torque, you could take it to 840 hp (852 ps) and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque just by using 100-octane fuel plus that upgraded ECU from the Demon Crate. All that muscle is then sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and once you’re ready to launch the car on the drag strip, you should be able to fly past the quarter mile marker in roughly 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 kph).
Since the Challenger SRT Demon was discontinued back in 2018, used examples such as this one have become quite valuable.
