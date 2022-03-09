Dodge Demon Lovers, Look Away, as This One Is for Fans of the Ford Mustang

Dodge Challenger SRT Demons have been dominating the drag strip for almost five years now. They’re a common sight at various events all over the world, and to this day, this is the fastest version of the Challenger ever made, dwarfing even the Redeye.
Unless you’re driving something that is insanely powerful, don’t even dare about challenging (pun intended) the Demon to a straight-line battle, because there’s really no point in even trying.
Basically born on the drag strip, the Challenger SRT Demon has a jaw-dropping 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) on tap. Its whining 6.2-liter V8 engine rockets it to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.3 seconds, with 1.8 G of acceleration, and when it broke cover back in 2017, it was the fastest production car to 60.
Nailing the perfect quarter-mile requires a little bit of prepping, and owners should not be afraid to get their hands dirty. However, once the modifications have been made, the muscle car will complete the sprint in a neck-snapping 9.65 seconds, at 140 mph (225 kph). That’s without any outside intervention, but it does require someone who knows what they are doing in the driver’s seat.
Assuming that you’re not afraid of elbow grease, and are willing to take some risks, you can turn the Demon into a different kind of beast. One such example is owned by the guy behind the Demonology YouTube channel, whom you may remember from some of our previous stories. That car has gone against some truly powerful vehicles, and it managed to win most races. But since you cannot always come out victorious, it has seen defeats, the latest of which had a bad Ford Mustang behind it.
Now, we’d better end it here and let you watch the video, which is almost 7 minutes long. The action starts at the 3:25 mark if you don’t want to see anything else than the actual race.
