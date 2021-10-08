Dodge Demon Races Hellcat Redeye, and It’s the Underdog Who Raises All Hell

The last time we saw a Dodge Demon race a Challenger Hellcat Redeye, the more powerful and drag strip-focused vehicle won convincingly, although it wasn’t a blowout. You can consider this part two of that epic battle, and the tables, so it would seem, have been turned.
Let’s go through the numbers first so that we can remind ourselves why the Demon will always stand as the favorite when pitted against a “lesser spec”, so to speak.
The Challenger Demon was the talk of the 2017 New York Auto Show, promising to be the world’s fastest non-electric production car ever with regards to 0-60 times as well as quarter mile times. Power came from a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 (a 2.7-liter supercharger, mind you), delivering a total of 840 hp (852 ps) and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque on 100 octane racing fuel (or higher). Even with a lower octane figure, you still got 808 hp (819 ps) and 717 lb-ft (972 Nm) of torque.
At its best, the Demon will rocket off the line to 30 mph (48 kph) in one second flat, before hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.3 seconds (or 2 seconds flat with a rollout). Its official quarter mile time is 9.65 seconds at 140.09 mph (225.45 kph).
Its sibling, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, is basically a slightly less powerful version of the Demon. It has the same engine as the latter, only it’s rated at 797 hp (808 ps) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque. It’s not even as powerful as a Demon that’s running on regular gasoline.
So then, how did the less powerful car manage to win this time around? Well, we’re not exactly sure. The Demon did what it was supposed to do and jumped off the line with more pep in its step, but then as they approached the quarter mile marker, that Redeye started edging ahead for a short moment. They then crossed the line at roughly the same time, but on paper, it was the Hellcat Redeye that won, with a time of 10.61 seconds to the Demon’s 10.81 seconds.
Some driver error may have been at play here but hey, what the Redeye did still counts as payback.
