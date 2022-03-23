This 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Brand New, Still Has Its Plastic Wraps On

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a very special breed of the high-performance SRT Hellcat, with a lighter body and a more powerful engine. One of the only 3,300 units built for the 2018 model year is up for grabs at Bring a Trailer and it already started a spirited bidding fight.
The third-generation Dodge Challenger is probably the most extreme, with some high-performance variants surpassing 800 horsepower. The most powerful of them all was the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that debuted during the New York Auto Show in April 2017. The Demon uses a 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 808 horsepower when fueled with 91-octane gas but it can go to 840 horsepower when 100-octane fuel or higher is used.
Thanks to its extreme power-to-weight ratio, the Demon became the fastest non-electric production car to reach 0-60 mph/0-97 kph (2.3 seconds) and to complete a straight-line quarter mile (9.65 seconds) at its time of announcement. The SRT Demon was also the first production car able to perform a wheelie, so you are looking at a drag monster, only without the NHRA certifications due to the lack of a roll cage.
With so many accolades in its account, it is understandable that this 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon on auction at Bring a Trailer has started a bidding war right from the beginning. As one of the only 3,300 examples built for the model year, this one comes with all the bells and whistles of the Demon series, including the Demon Crate package that unleashes the full power of the car.
Unlike other examples of the Demon that come stripped of all unnecessary bits from the interior, this comes with all the comfort extras to make any trip enjoyable. All the seats, including the rear bench, are in position, and it even has a power-operated sunroof. Special mentions go to the dual-zone automatic climate control and the Harman Kardon 18-speaker audio system, very racetrack unfriendly.
The dash plaque denotes this is #2,440 unit among the 3,300 built for the 2018 model year, and a look inside the cabin revealed that the car was barely driven, having all the wrappings intact. The odometer confirms this, with only 28 miles displayed on the digital screen. What’s more interesting is that the car comes with its original window sticker listing the factory equipment and the MSRP of $97,997. This means absolutely nothing, as the highest bid is now at $135,000 and there are still six days left.
