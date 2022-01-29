Would You Pay $499,999 for This 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon?

The pandemic, microchip shortage, and other constraints that stem from the aforementioned causes have wreaked havoc in the auto industry. Even used car prices are ridiculously high, but worse still, dealers of domestic brands mark prices up like there’s no tomorrow.
As for the Demon we’re going to cover today, we’re dealing with a virtually new automobile that shows only four miles on the clock even though it’s a 2018 model. The only problem with chassis number 2C3CDZH90JH102571 is the no-hassle price, as in $499,999 at press time.
Offered by Chicago-based Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge, this blue-painted muscle legend still features the factory powertrain warranty. Sold in June 2018, titled as a commercial vehicle, then acquired by the same dealership in July 2018, the Demon originally retailed at $91,570 including the $1,345 destination and delivery, $1,700 gas-guzzler tax, and every optional extra.
Speaking of extras, the window sticker lists a $1 trunk carpet kit, $195 red seatbelts, the $475 Demon Vehicle Storage Package that includes a cover and a battery tender. The B5 Blue Pearl exterior paint was $69 (nice!), and the Comfort Audio Group – Leather Seats added $2,495 to the grand total.
The description for chassis number 2C3CDZH90JH102571 on Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge’s website perfectly embodies why dealers are so hated by just about everyone. More specifically, everything is written in uppercase letters and every sentence concludes with multiple exclamation marks. The description alone would make discerning customers walk away, more so if you remember that virtually new Demons specified with all the bells and whistles are available for a little more than $100,000 nowadays.
On that note, can you imagine someone paying half a million bucks for a limited-edition muscle car based on a series-production muscle car? I can, but only a handful of people would be stupid enough to dig so deep into their pockets just to show off an 840-horsepower supercharged HEMI V8-engined strip slayer that likely won’t even see a VHT-covered drag strip.
Offered by Chicago-based Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge, this blue-painted muscle legend still features the factory powertrain warranty. Sold in June 2018, titled as a commercial vehicle, then acquired by the same dealership in July 2018, the Demon originally retailed at $91,570 including the $1,345 destination and delivery, $1,700 gas-guzzler tax, and every optional extra.
Speaking of extras, the window sticker lists a $1 trunk carpet kit, $195 red seatbelts, the $475 Demon Vehicle Storage Package that includes a cover and a battery tender. The B5 Blue Pearl exterior paint was $69 (nice!), and the Comfort Audio Group – Leather Seats added $2,495 to the grand total.
The description for chassis number 2C3CDZH90JH102571 on Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge’s website perfectly embodies why dealers are so hated by just about everyone. More specifically, everything is written in uppercase letters and every sentence concludes with multiple exclamation marks. The description alone would make discerning customers walk away, more so if you remember that virtually new Demons specified with all the bells and whistles are available for a little more than $100,000 nowadays.
On that note, can you imagine someone paying half a million bucks for a limited-edition muscle car based on a series-production muscle car? I can, but only a handful of people would be stupid enough to dig so deep into their pockets just to show off an 840-horsepower supercharged HEMI V8-engined strip slayer that likely won’t even see a VHT-covered drag strip.