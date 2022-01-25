Massive Private Project Car Collection Hides Lots of Dodges, 1972 Challenger Included

Project cars are typically the starting point for a highly anticipated return to the road of an iconic car, and more often than not, it’s a cheaper way to end up buying a vehicle that could eventually be worth a small fortune.
Finding a project car isn’t necessarily difficult these days, but someone on Craigslist came up with something you don’t really find too often.
It’s an entire collection of project cars, many of them Dodges, that can now be yours for a full restoration job. Obviously, you don’t have to buy the entire fleet of project cars but only pick the one that tickles your fancy.
The first Dodge on the list is a ’73 Charger Rally 400, obviously coming in a project car condition, therefore requiring several big fixes in all key areas. There’s also a 1970 Coronet Super Bee coming with a 440 (7.2-liter) engine, as well as a mysterious 1972 Challenger whose current spec sheet hasn’t been disclosed.
If you’re into Dodge Dart, the seller has plenty of them, including a GTS and a Swinger, both born with a 340 (5.5-liter) engine under the hood but now coming with a 318 (5.2-liter). Additionally, the collection also includes a 1975 Dodge Dart with factory sunroof and a 1972 Swinger 2-door, but no information has been shared on these two.
It goes without saying the condition of all these cars is sometimes challenging, and the seller themselves emphasizes some of them no longer run. They’ve been stored for years in the same spot, and while some are rusty, others come with solid metal. All have good frame rails and floor pans, we’re being told, and this is without a doubt good news for someone planning a full restoration.
The seller hasn’t provided pricing specifics per each model, but they claim most cars start at $5,900.
