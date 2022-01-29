1979 Ford F-250 Is a “Pavement Princess,” Coyote Swap Was Done in the Garage

Ford’s F-Series sixth-generation pickup family is better known among Blue Oval truck enthusiasts as the “Dentside.” But that’s not entirely apparent with this 1979 F-250 Crew Cab, just like many other things.
First of all, the ubiquitous dents have been covered up with a piece of black trim on either side. Secondly, do not be fooled by the vintage looks of the orange-and-white two-tone paintjob, the crystal clarity of the chrome, or the vintage-looking 17-inch wheels shod in 34.5-inch tires. Aside from the “metal,” everything on the truck is brand new. And modern.
So, purists had better look away, but this F-250 is not that original anymore. It was just a couple of years ago. That is when the owner – someone who loves classic rides, though, given his crimson Jeep or the Easter Eggs hidden behind the garage doors – bought it off eBay. Then, on the way back home, the brakes went out...
And that was probably the start of the build ideas. Now all lines are new, along with the entire truck, as only the four bolts “that hold the cabin to the frame” did not come off. Logically, Ford Era's host Solomon quickly dives under the body to showcase what the talk is all about. And everything looks pristine, indeed. No wonder, since the F-250 makes use of a lot of interesting fabrication secrets and modern pieces.
But the walkaround is more than self-explanatory, along with the neat insights offered by the talkative owner. Well, it’s only logical for him to share so much about the F-250 that got turned into some sort of “pavement princess.” First, because it’s not a 4x4, and secondly because there is a neat little DIY secret lurking under the massive hood.
Originally equipped with a 460ci engine, the V8 is now long gone and in the hands of a “good fellow” - for a mere $1,200. On the other hand, the vintage F-250 now rides like a charm (after much tinkering). All thanks to a 2015 F-150 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 that got swapped right there in the garage. That is not all, because the original-style interior looks clean and classically fresh via a few neat tricks.
One would be the velour re-upholstered front bench, the other would be the Vintage Air Gen 4 air conditioning unit that makes sure they have a chilly breeze no matter what. And last, but not least, thanks to a ubiquitous switch to Dakota Digital instrument cluster gauges. What more could a truck aficionado need?
