Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer's Post-Workout Choice Is a Lamborghini Urus

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter, Rumer, has flaunted her blue Lamborghini Urus in Los Angeles, California, after a Pilates workout session. And she's not the only celeb to opt for the high-performance SUV post-workout.
Rumer Willis, 33, is an actress and singer. She was also a contestant during a season of Dancing with the Stars, and she has been keeping in great shape ever since.
In fact, after a Pilates workout in Los Angeles, California, Rumer Willis headed towards her vehicle – a blue Lamborghini Urus, after a valet pulled it up close to the exit of the gym.
The Urus is currently the only SUV in Lamborghini’s lineup. The Italian brand put a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) at 6,000 revs, and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) between 2,250 and 4,500 rpm to both axles.
With these figures, the Urus can’t be anything but fast, and it took one of the first spots in all the fastest SUVs list. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Rumer isn’t the only celebrity who went for a Urus after a workout sesh. Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey were also photographed behind the wheel of the Italian SUV after coming out of a gym.
Rumer's parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, haven’t been a couple for decades, but that doesn’t stop them from being keeping a close relationship. The couple shares three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, and have been very involved in their lives.
Just recently, Demi Moore celebrated the actor’s 67th birthday with a beautiful tribute, writing that she is thankful for their “blended family,” which includes Mabel, nine, and Evelyn, seven, Bruce's daughters from his marriage to current wife Emma Heming Willis. She also shared a picture from the birthday party, which you can see attached below.
