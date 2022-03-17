Soulja Boy Takes Credit for Rappers Buying Yellow Cars… Because of His Collection

Some of the most popular choices for sports cars include white, silver, black, red, and yellow. But Soulja Boy takes credit for rappers buying yellow cars after he did it first.
In a new video on his Instagram account, Soulja Boy, on his real name DeAndre Cortez Way, is talking about how all the rappers bought yellow cars because of him.
The video, showing his yellow Mercedes-Benz CLA, Lamborghini Urus, and Bentley Continental GT, and accused his fellow colleagues of “copying his whips” and “stealing” his “swag.”
The rapper recently flaunted his Mercedes-Benz CLA and called it his “baby,” and it’s also the first vehicle that appears in the 16-seconds video, although it’s not as powerful as other rides in his collection.
Besides the aforementioned cars, he also owns a red Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder and an orange McLaren GT he received for his 31st birthday from fellow artist Ray J.
This isn’t the first time Soulja Boy takes credit for something his fellow artist do. Just less than a couple of months ago, as he flaunted his Lamborghini and Bentley, he claimed he was the one that invented the “money challenge.”
It’s okay if you’ve never heard of it. It was just something wealthy rappers did – spelling short messages on the ground with cash. Soulja claimed he was the first to do it in a music video back in 2016. Of course, not everyone agreed, and 50 Cent had also joined in and declared himself as the inventor of the challenge.
It’s a difficult thing to establish, just like the fact that he basically thinks he “invented” yellow cars. Several comments online claim that he’s reaching, and Key Glock was the first with the “yellow challenge.” But since yellow is a primary color, it’s difficult to establish if any of them started a trend for a color that is available from stock.
