You'll Never Guess How Much This Brash Lamborghini Urus Costs

A brand-new Lamborghini Urus retails for over $225,000 in the United States, before destination, dealer fees, and options. So, how much do you think this one is? Three hundred thousand? Three fifty? Four?
Not even close, because the Hollmann ad reveals a buy-it-now price of €533,120, after tax, which equals to almost $600,000 at the current exchange rates. Mind you, you could buy a new Urus and a Huracan for that kind of money, or a nice home in most parts of the Western world.
However, if you must have it, then you should know that it has only the delivery miles under its belt, and Mansory behind it. It’s dubbed the Venatus, just like every other Urus that they have touched, and sports a Bianco Icarus finish, on top of the Arancio Leonis and Nero Ade interior.
The wide body kit came from the controversial tuner and comprises the hood, side mirror caps, rear wings, chin spoiler, diffuser, side skirts, and a few other add-ons, all of which were made of carbon fiber. The orange pinstripe contrasts the looks, otherwise rounded off by the new tailpipes, part of the aftermarket exhaust system, and 24-inch forged wheels.
Just as lively as the exterior, the cockpit of this Urus combines black and orange on most touchable surfaces. Leather upholstery, suede, carbon fiber trim, orange double-stitching, and custom floor mats add up to the generous host of gear fitted in the factory. This includes the panoramic roof, premium audio, soft-close doors, heating, ventilation and massaging functions for the seats, electric tailgate, ambient lighting, and so on.
A power boost is on the menu too, albeit as an option according to the ad, which can bump the output and torque of the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 from 641 and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), to 808 and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm).
However, if you must have it, then you should know that it has only the delivery miles under its belt, and Mansory behind it. It’s dubbed the Venatus, just like every other Urus that they have touched, and sports a Bianco Icarus finish, on top of the Arancio Leonis and Nero Ade interior.
The wide body kit came from the controversial tuner and comprises the hood, side mirror caps, rear wings, chin spoiler, diffuser, side skirts, and a few other add-ons, all of which were made of carbon fiber. The orange pinstripe contrasts the looks, otherwise rounded off by the new tailpipes, part of the aftermarket exhaust system, and 24-inch forged wheels.
Just as lively as the exterior, the cockpit of this Urus combines black and orange on most touchable surfaces. Leather upholstery, suede, carbon fiber trim, orange double-stitching, and custom floor mats add up to the generous host of gear fitted in the factory. This includes the panoramic roof, premium audio, soft-close doors, heating, ventilation and massaging functions for the seats, electric tailgate, ambient lighting, and so on.
A power boost is on the menu too, albeit as an option according to the ad, which can bump the output and torque of the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 from 641 and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), to 808 and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm).