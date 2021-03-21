800 HP Bronze Lamborghini Urus With Mansory Carbon Kit Is Worth $500,000

More on this:

1 C8 Corvette Gets Called Out by Lamborghini Urus and There's No Escape

2 2021 Audi RS6 Avant vs. Lamborghini Urus Drag Race Brings Unexpected Results

3 Lamborghini Urus Rendered as a Family Car Is Both Blasphemy and Excusable

4 Lamborghini Urus "Arctic Truck" Is the Fastest Overlander in Sharp Rendering

5 Lamborghini Urus Muscle Car Looks Like an Exotic Camaro Rendering