4 Lamborghini Urus Demonstrates Just How Far Mansory’s Madness Can Go

3 Check Out This Venatus Widebody Lamborghini Urus Hooning Around Dutch Roads

1 My, Lamborghini Urus, That’s One Purple Interior You Have There!

More on this:

Tuned Lamborghini Urus Is Yellower Than a NYC Cab, Much Uglier Too

SUV isn’t anything new, as Mansory has so far maimed numerous such rides, and all of them were



Now, enough avoiding the aftermarket bits and pieces added to this Urus, because there are a lot of them, starting with the new grille and vented hood, and ending with that gigantic wing at the back. But that’s not all, you see, because it also sports canards, new chin spoiler with side flaps, side skirts, aggressive six-fin diffuser, and another wing added to the top of the tailgate.



In addition to the carbon fiber addons and flared arches, the







A kW ) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. That’s a significant upgrade over the OEM model, whose twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). The extra oomph is said to have shaved 0.4 seconds from the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint of the vehicle, which now takes 3.2 seconds, Mansory claims. Top speed has also gone up, form 305 to 320 kph (190-200 mph).



Mansory doesn’t have any cars for sale on its official website right now, and the only one looking for a new home that’s advertised by them on Mobile is the







Looking to build on the success of its predecessor, the



The former should feature upgraded aero, less weight, and more power, and the latter might use the same powertrain as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, perhaps with over 800 hp, as some believe, though around 700 hp will probably be the magic spot. Either way, expect the facelifted Urus to premiere in a few months, and Mansory to tune one not long after.



Sporting a controversial name, this modified superisn’t anything new, as Mansory has so far maimed numerous such rides, and all of them were baptized the Venatus . Nonetheless, we hadn’t seen a yellow one before, and we are going to assume that the same applies to you, with a virtual apology if you did.Now, enough avoiding the aftermarket bits and pieces added to this Urus, because there are a lot of them, starting with the new grille and vented hood, and ending with that gigantic wing at the back. But that’s not all, you see, because it also sports canards, new chin spoiler with side flaps, side skirts, aggressive six-fin diffuser, and another wing added to the top of the tailgate.In addition to the carbon fiber addons and flared arches, the Transformers design is rounded off by the new wheels, wrapped in slick tires, and Mansory logos bedecking the exterior. Look closely at the two wings, and you will see that they display the name of the project, which we already mentioned above.Following the brash styling of the body, the cockpit features a lot of yellow too. The lively color was applied to the seats, center console, dashboard, steering wheel, door cards, headliner, and even to the floor. Black piping and certain glossy black accents provide some contrast, and the tuner’s name is displayed on the dashboard, steering wheel, and sides of the center console. It can also be seen on the seatbacks, albeit a bit more discreetly, which is a word that Mansory should definitely learn. power boost is part of the package too, with the controversial tuner claiming that their Urus Venatus boasts no less than 820 ps (808 hp / 603) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. That’s a significant upgrade over the OEM model, whose twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). The extra oomph is said to have shaved 0.4 seconds from the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint of the vehicle, which now takes 3.2 seconds, Mansory claims. Top speed has also gone up, form 305 to 320 kph (190-200 mph).Mansory doesn’t have any cars for sale on its official website right now, and the only one looking for a new home that’s advertised by them on Mobile is the Bentley Flying Spur that we covered earlier this month. This means that the said Urus was built at the request of a customer, but fret not, because if you own a high-end car, then they can bring out its vulgar side with their ugly stick at a hefty cost.While Mansory was busy playing with the current Urus, Lamborghini is prepping the unveiling of the facelifted iteration. Numerous prototypes were spotted in the open these past few months, testing in different environments, from the (in)famous Nurburgring to public roads.Looking to build on the success of its predecessor, the 2022 Urus will bring the usual design tweaks at both ends, as well as new personalization options for the cockpit, reports indicate. An updated infotainment system software is rumored too, together with two derivatives, a track-ready model supposedly named the Evo, and a plug-in hybrid.The former should feature upgraded aero, less weight, and more power, and the latter might use the same powertrain as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, perhaps with over 800 hp, as some believe, though around 700 hp will probably be the magic spot. Either way, expect the facelifted Urus to premiere in a few months, and Mansory to tune one not long after.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.