5 The Lamborghini Urus Is Officially the World’s Fastest SUV on Ice

4 Lamborghini Urus Continues the Brand's Tradition, Burns to a Crisp in Taiwan

More on this:

2022 Lamborghini Urus Reveals Chic Wheels, Raw V8 Burble on Video

In about four months from now, the Lamborghini Urus will blow four candles off its birthday cake. That makes us rather old in today’s market, and the Italian automaker knows this all too well, which is why they have started working on its successor. 6 photos SUV will continue to use the MLB Evo architecture, otherwise shared with the VW Group’s big high-riders, such as the Volkswagen Touareg, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, and Bentley Bentayga.



However, since it has to set itself apart from its predecessor, the 2022 Lamborghini Urus will get the usual styling tweaks at both ends, which will include the revised bumpers, and lighting units, for the most part at least. We wouldn’t be surprised if Lamborghini decides to update the software of the infotainment screen inside, and perhaps to launch more personalization options for it.



While the kW ) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and up to 190 mph (305 kph), the facelift is understood to bring additional units.



A plug-in hybrid assembly could join the family, though we know nothing about it, officially speaking. Unofficially, it might share the PHEV with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, albeit perhaps with even greater output and torque. Some say that it might feature over 800 hp, but that’s pure speculation.



An alleged EVO variant of the



Spotted in different environments for quite some time now, the mid-cycle refresh of the superwill continue to use the MLB Evo architecture, otherwise shared with the VW Group’s big high-riders, such as the Volkswagen Touareg, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, and Bentley Bentayga.However, since it has to set itself apart from its predecessor, the 2022 Lamborghini Urus will get the usual styling tweaks at both ends, which will include the revised bumpers, and lighting units, for the most part at least. We wouldn’t be surprised if Lamborghini decides to update the software of the infotainment screen inside, and perhaps to launch more personalization options for it.While the current Urus is offered with a single powertrain, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 rated at 641 hp (650 ps / 478) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and up to 190 mph (305 kph), the facelift is understood to bring additional units.A plug-in hybrid assembly could join the family, though we know nothing about it, officially speaking. Unofficially, it might share thewith the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, albeit perhaps with even greater output and torque. Some say that it might feature over 800 hp, but that’s pure speculation.An alleged EVO variant of the 2022 Urus , likely with improved aerodynamics and lighter construction, as well as a power boost compared to the current Urus, is said to be in the pipeline too, and we should find out everything about it when it debuts, presumably next year.