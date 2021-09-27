2022 Lamborghini Urus Facelift Spied, Lambo Kind Enough to Provide Comparison Sample

The first and only Lamborghini SUV – that's if we pretend to forget about the LM002 from more than three decades ago – is getting ready to receive its mandatory mid-life facelift (how time flies, right?), which means test vehicles are out doing the rounds on the streets (presumably the Nürburgring as well) so the engineers and designers can iron out any remaining imperfections.
You could say "what major implications could updating the styling of the bumpers ever have?" and you'd be right, but since Lamborghini is a serious company – owned by serious Germans, let's not forget – they're not going to do things any differently than they've been doing for the past decades.
Besides, we don't fully know what's new for the 2022 Lamborghini Urus, so we're just guessing at the moment based on what we can see in the spy images (and videos such as this one) so far. And even we were only talking about new bumpers, their importance shouldn't be underestimated. They can affect aerodynamics (impacting performance and efficiency), cooling (impacting performance or even safety), or even the safety of everyone inside in case of a crash. Not all companies release "betas" to the public, you know.
Assuming the spotted test car is indeed in its final production form, it looks like Lamborghini has worked on the Urus' appearance with very fine gloves. The only few differences we can spot (made even easier by the current Urus accompanying the test car) are also highlighted by the author of the video and are restricted to the front and rear bumpers. More to the point, in the rear, we're looking at modified side vents and a more pronounced lip, whereas changes to the lower part – the air diffuser and exhaust – are much more discreet.
The front seems to have gone through a bit more significant changes. The fin design inside the air vents appears simplified (a single blade instead of the current splitting one) and we also have one long blade that goes the entire width of the car, splitting the grille right between the two front-mounted sensors. All-in-all, it makes the Urus appear both more elegant and more aggressive, which is a double-win in our book.
Rumor has it the Urus will get a hybrid powertrain in the future, but whether it will come bundled with the facelift or not is unclear at the moment. As for the hybrid's power ratings, considering it shares its platform with Porsche's Cayenne, expect them to be very similar to the Turbo S E-Hybrid's (671 hp and massive amounts of torque). However, considering the standard Urus makes 641, the jump in power may seem too insignificant, especially considering the higher cost and weight gain, so we might be looking at something closer to 700 hp.
