Drake "Started from the Bottom" and Still Owns His 7-Year Old Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir

Drake uses every occasion to show his lavish lifestyle. His “Air Drake” private plane, his out-of-this-world home in Toronto, and an entire collection of exotic cars make up his universe of milk and honey. But one of the jewelries of his collection is for sure the Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir.
First, one of the things that’s note-worthy about the hypercar is that it had an extremely limited production – only 12 Sang Noir units saw the light of day. And, second, Drake is the only owner of the limited edition model in Canada.
Back in 2014, there were some rumors that the rapper might be trying to get rid of the car, and that he put it up for sale. But his latest Instagram post captioned with traffic lights emoji shows that the two still have a very strong connection, as he was out in his already 7-year old Veyron.
You might have heard Drake’s song “Started from the Bottom,” which is the anthem of his life, but you might not know that he used that title on the Bugatti’s license plate, which reads “Started.”
The Bugatti Veyron was the first vehicle to feature 1,000 horsepower, and its price tag sure was accordingly, an astonishing $2.2 million back in 2010.
Inspired by the Bugatti Type 57S Atlantic from the mid-1930s, the Sang Noir (Black Blood) comes with impressive figures. Under its hood, there is a 8.0-liter quad turbocharged W16 engine, which churns out 1,000 horsepower, and could reach 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds. The top speed is just as impressive at 253 mph (407 kph).
This might be one of the most stunning vehicle she owns, but we cannot ignore the rest of his collection, which includes cars such as the Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible, Mercedes-Benz SRL McLaren, Brabus 850, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman, Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren 675LT, Lamborghini Aventador LP-700-4 Roadster, Bentley Mulsanne, Devel Sixteen, and a Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom. Lost your breath reading them? That happened to us as well.
Although it’s a defining piece in his collection, the rapper doesn’t flex his Sang Noir too often on social media, which is a shame. DJ Khaled or Rick Ross surely would flaunt it on their Instagram every day.
