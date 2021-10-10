5 Spooky Things Happen in the Middle of Nowhere, But There Is Hope

4 Huayra R Spied Doing Laps at Monza, Is That Starscream?

1 Transformers’ Optimus Prime Is the World’s First Auto-Converting, Interactive Robot

More on this:

First Look at the Autobots and Decepticons That Will Star in Transformers 7

Get ready for a nostalgic clash between robotic aliens as the Transformers is coming back to life with the live-action "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" movie. Director Steven Caple Jr. has released a new set photos that show the squad of Autobots vehicles sporting a fresh retro look and three grimy-looking Decepticons. 6 photos



The plot will focus on the conflict between the Maximals and the Predacons, with battles taking place from Brooklyn to Peru's Machu Picchu. The Terrorcons, a group of Decepticons that morph into nightmarish monsters, will also be introduced in the upcoming movie.



The Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons are expected to join the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. It's time for Optimus Prime to meet Optimus Primal!



Audiences will be transported back to the 90s. In one of the pictures released by Director Steven Caple Jr. from the movie's set in Peru, he can be seen surrounded by several great classics of the saga: there's Optimus in his original truck form and



Next to



The second picture shows the Decepticons featuring an aggressive look. To the left, we can spot Nightbird as a Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R, and on the right, we have Scourge as a logging truck with a" Mad Max" design. There's no word on who the orange tow truck is.



The new "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is expected to hit theaters on June 24th, next year. Set in 1994, following the events of 2018's "Bumblebee" film, the action from the seventh installment of the popular franchise is based on the iconic 90s "Beast Wars" storyline. This means that we'll be introduced to a new generation of alien robots capable of transforming into huge metallic animals.The plot will focus on the conflict between the Maximals and the Predacons, with battles taking place from Brooklyn to Peru's Machu Picchu. The Terrorcons, a group of Decepticons that morph into nightmarish monsters, will also be introduced in the upcoming movie.The Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons are expected to join the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. It's time for Optimus Prime to meet Optimus Primal!Audiences will be transported back to the 90s. In one of the pictures released by Director Steven Caple Jr. from the movie's set in Peru, he can be seen surrounded by several great classics of the saga: there's Optimus in his original truck form and Bumblebee – a Chevy Camaro that we'd recognize among a thousand, featuring a new coat of paint.Next to Optimus , we have Mirage as a silver and blue Porche 964, and close to it is Arcee as a Ducati 916 motorcycle. Partially hidden by the truck and the Chevy is Wheeljack as a Volkswagen Camper Van.The second picture shows the Decepticons featuring an aggressive look. To the left, we can spot Nightbird as a Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R, and on the right, we have Scourge as a logging truck with a" Mad Max" design. There's no word on who the orange tow truck is.The new "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is expected to hit theaters on June 24th, next year.

Editor's note: Gallery includes images from the "Bubmblebee" (2018) and "Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017) movies. Gallery includes images from the "Bubmblebee" (2018) and "Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017) movies.