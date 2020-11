SUV

In a world where manufacturers seem to be moving away from the sport car segment, focusing more towards greene means of transportation, we can't help but be excited anytime we get to actually see something as spectacular as the Lamborghini Urus driving down a public road.Sure, you can be upset about the fact that your favourite supercar builder went into thebusiness so to say, be it that you're a Porsche fan, a Lamborghini fan, or a Ferrari fan (soon to come) . But the truth is that companies need to find a way to keep sales up, if they're going to further build the cars you've fallen in love with from the very beginning.When Lamborghini announced the Urus, sure, they expected to get a good deal out of it, but their expectations where shattered this year when they sold their 10,000th unit . The cars started popping up around the globe, and maybe some of the initial hate went away.With Mansory being Mansory, they couldn't just sit around and not do anything about Lambo's new SUV. So of course they went on and developed a jaw-dropping bodykit, and a few other bits and pieces. And with Urus owners looking to make their car a bit more exclusive, Mansory actually managed to get a few of those kits delivered to multiple customers.This example right here is rocking a Mansory Venatus type bodykit, and it has had some work done by ABT, so that horsepower levels are now up to 710, with 910 NM of torque (671 ftlb) from the standard 650and 850 NM (627 lb⋅ft). Overall, you can't really argue that the car doesn't look cool, although we'd really love for someone to swap in a V10 already, as the initial concept had suggested.