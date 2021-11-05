5 Bentley Sold 7,199 Cars in the First Half of 2021, and It’s a Record

3 Tuned Bentley Flying Spur Is More Proof Mansory’s Getting Soft, ’Cause It’s Pretty

1 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Traverses Iceland in One 455-Mile Stint Using Biofuel

More on this:

For a Tuned Bentley, Mansory’s Flying Spur Ain’t That Costly at All

It was only last month when Mansory pulled the cover off a tuned Bentley Flying Spur , and back then we said that it actually looked rather good. We still stand by that, because even with the aftermarket add-ons, it’s not bad at all. 11 photos



So, care to guess how much Mansory’s costs? If you said around half a million bucks, then you are wrong, because their official



Riding on forged 22-inch wheels, it sports new bumpers, hood, apron, diffuser, and ducktail spoiler. However, that’s not all, because the tuner’s logos, carbon fiber mirror casings, side skirts, tweaked grille, and a few other things are also included.







These add up to the already generous list of



Finally, the twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 develops 700 hp (710 ps / 522 kW ) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. That’s a significant boost compared to the stock offering, which has 626 hp (635 ps / 467 kW) and 664 (900 Nm) of torque. The extra oomph has dropped the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time from 3.7 to 3.6 seconds, Mansory claims, and has increased the top speed from 207 to 211 mph (333-340 kph), though most people would probably not notice it.



With just under 60 miles (95 kph) on the clock, this is a brand new car, so there’s no need to talk about its overall condition. One setback, unless you live in the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and other such parts of the world, is that it is a right-hand drive example. But even so, if you had that much cash lying around and a big desire to buy a luxury sedan, would you consider the tuned Since it is arguably one of the best and comfiest luxury sedans that money can buy, the stock Bentley Flying Spur isn’t exactly a bargain. In the United States, one can get it from around $200,000, which is pretty much entry-level supercar territory.So, care to guess how much Mansory’s costs? If you said around half a million bucks, then you are wrong, because their official Mobile page reveals an asking price of €268,000. That’s almost $310,000 at the current exchange rates, and for that, you’d get updated looks inside and out, new wheels, and a healthy power boost, if you were loaded, that is.Riding on forged 22-inch wheels, it sports new bumpers, hood, apron, diffuser, and ducktail spoiler. However, that’s not all, because the tuner’s logos, carbon fiber mirror casings, side skirts, tweaked grille, and a few other things are also included.The Mansory individualized interior kit, as the tuner calls it, comprises the beige leather and carbon-like trim inside. The steering wheel, paddle shifters, sport pedals, gearshift lever, and backlit entry sills that display their logo are part of the makeover too.These add up to the already generous list of OEM gear , which counts basically everything, from the keyless entry and night vision to the DVD player, head-up display, electrically operated blinds, panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, massaging seats, and rotating display. The air ionizer system, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control with city assist, lane assist, traffic assist, and more are present as well.Finally, the twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 develops 700 hp (710 ps / 522) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. That’s a significant boost compared to the stock offering, which has 626 hp (635 ps / 467 kW) and 664 (900 Nm) of torque. The extra oomph has dropped the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time from 3.7 to 3.6 seconds, Mansory claims, and has increased the top speed from 207 to 211 mph (333-340 kph), though most people would probably not notice it.With just under 60 miles (95 kph) on the clock, this is a brand new car, so there’s no need to talk about its overall condition. One setback, unless you live in the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and other such parts of the world, is that it is a right-hand drive example. But even so, if you had that much cash lying around and a big desire to buy a luxury sedan, would you consider the tuned Flying Spur

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.