Kodak Black's Lamborghini Urus Is So Sick That Not Even Penicillin Can Cure It

Lamborghini’s bet with the Urus has paid off big time. This is their best-selling model by far, being more popular than the Huracan and Aventador combined, and with so many of them out there, it’s no wonder that some owners have decided to modify theirs.
From all sorts of body kits to big wheels, interior upgrades, and engine tweaks, everything is available for the super SUV made in Sant’Agata Bolognese. In this story, though, we’re going to concentrate on the oversized alloys, as they are the defining feature of the exotic high-rider depicted on video.
Owned by Kodak Black, a 24-year old American rapper born Dieuson Octave, it was recently filmed at a party, doubling as a table. The Urus in question has huge brass wheels, wrapped in ultra-thin rubber, and a minty wrap (that’s not a paint finish, is it?), contrasted by several black elements. Privacy windows complete the looks, as everything else soldiers on.
The young artist has a soft spot for all sorts of pricey rides, and we’ve seen some of them in another footage a couple of weeks ago. Thus, besides the Urus in question, he also owns an orange Mercedes-Maybach GLS, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, and, as of recently, an ambulance. A private jet is part of his collection too, because sometimes you got to take it to the skies in style.
While owners keep tuning their Urus super SUVs, Lamborghini is still working on the mid-cycle refresh. The facelifted iteration is understood to be a few months away from being shown to the world, and besides the usual new front and rear ends, it will also feature some upgrades inside. More importantly, however, the 2023 Urus is expected with a track-focused EVO variant and with a plug-in hybrid too that might have some things in common with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.
