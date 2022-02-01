Refreshed Lambo Urus Gets Countach Transformation, Ready for Classy Fight

Just a couple of months ago, Lamborghini blew four candles off its super-SUV cake. Naturally, the potential Urus refresh has already been spied extensively.
Including far up into the frozen European north, for low-temperature prototype testing. And the update cannot come soon enough. After all, Aston Martin has promised the world that its new DBX version will become the most powerful luxury SUV.
And if that’s not enough, then how about Ferrari’s upcoming Purosangue? In between those two, Lambo Urus fans will not be able to argue the Italians had the one-and-only luxury super-SUV anymore. Fret not, though.
Everyone is diligently working to make it king again. Including OEM folks, as well as the automotive world’s virtual artists. For example, Brazil-based virtual artist Kleber Silva, better known as kdesignag on social media, travels the CGI plains with a neo-retro styling twist. Probably to make sure Urus has an even better fighting chance.
Interestingly, for the next Lamborghini Urus iteration – whether or not it’s going to be called EVO – he opted to mash in a little design DNA from the controversial (yet sold-out) 2022 Countach LPI 800-4. The base is obviously still very much a tribute to Lambo’s current styling, though. As such, the Urus design remains easy to recognize. So, instead of a total makeover, the pixel master opted to instill the super-SUV with a slightly more linear and classic allure.
Naturally, it is not that hard to believe that Lambo will go for a subtle transformation when the update time is right. On the other hand, although it looks great when combined with the beefy Urus lines, we feel the new Countach will not become (the primary) source of inspiration for the upcoming refresh.
A hybrid powertrain, on the other hand, would be an entirely different matter. Most likely, a PHEV version premiering alongside the facelift would not be surprising. Especially considering the upcoming Ferrari and Aston Martin high-powered sporty woes.
