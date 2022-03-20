Stealthy Lamborghini Urus Is Gotham City-Approved, Comes With Strobe Lights and Siren

More on this:

1 Lamborghini Urus Gets a Stage 3 Upgrade, Renders the Upcoming EVO Useless

2 Aston Martin DBX707 Jumps Into Its First Drag Race, Goes Against a New Lamborghini Urus

3 Refreshed Lambo Urus Gets Countach Transformation, Ready for Classy Fight

4 2022 Lamborghini Urus EVO Goes Commando in the Snow, No Glowing Red Brakes This Time

5 Satin Lambo Urus With Yellow Tricks Is Not Way Subtler Than Lil Baby's Forgiato SF90