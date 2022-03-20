Stealthy Lamborghini Urus Is Gotham City-Approved, Comes With Strobe Lights and Siren

Is there a new villain in town, or has the Dark Knight chosen to get something a bit more modern for his collection? Actually, it’s neither of the two, because this particular Lamborghini Urus is as real as they come, even though it would feel right at home in Gotham City.
Shared online by platinum_group with their 364k Instagram followers, it is a head-turning ride for all the right reasons. The super SUV has quite a few companies to thank for the attitude adjustment, and 1016 Industries is only one of them.
It sports a wide body kit signed by the latter brand, comprising of fender flares, fat side skirts, and all sorts of attachments at both ends. The hood has come from the aftermarket world, and so has the tailgate-mounted spoiler.
Forgiato has supplied the concave Y-spoke 24-inch wheels, finished in satin black, with glossy black inner and outer lips. The shiny look can be seen on other parts applied to this Urus, which features a matte grey wrap (or is that a finish?). Carbon fiber exhaust tips from Capristo are on deck as well, and the vehicle rides closer to the ground. Strobe lights have been added behind the front bumper, “for some fun as the client requested it,” the tuner says, alongside “a loud horn with sirens.”
Since there is no reference to the output and torque of this tuned high-riding Lambo, we are going to assume that the oily bits haven’t been touched at all. But that’s alright, because, with 641 hp (650 ps / 486 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) produced by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in the stock Urus, it’s not like it is underpowered. The engine rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, and all the way up to 190 mph (306 kph), assuming that the road and legislation allow for such dizzying speeds.
