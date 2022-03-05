Lamborghini Urus Gets a Wide Body Attitude Adjustment, Wears Red With Pride

For what it’s worth, there are literally countless upgrades available for the Lamborghini Urus, which is understandable, considering the popularity of the model.
Most of the time, the visual add-ons don’t necessarily do justice to it, and if you don’t believe us, just revisit the Mansory Venatus. However, every now and then, we can get behind such a project, and the one shared by platinum_group on Instagram is a very good example indeed.
Finished in red, it is equipped with a wide body kit developed by Prior Design, consisting of fender extensions and attachments to its front, sides, and rear. Contributing to the muscular appearance is the bulging hood, and out back, it has a new diffuser with much more aggressive fins. A set of roof rails is also part of the makeover.
Not one, but two wings decorate the tailgate, and some parts of the bumpers, and side skirts have been painted in the same shade as the rest of the body, otherwise contrasted by black accents. Forgiato has supplied the multi-spoke concave wheels, wrapped in Vredestein tires, and this Urus sits closer to the ground courtesy of the aftermarket suspension.
While various companies keep messing around with the Urus, Lamborghini is working on a facelift. The mid-cycle refresh is understood to be a few months away from debuting, and it will feature the usual updated front and rear ends, and some changes in the cockpit.
A more track-focused version, believed to be named the Urus EVO, will be introduced too, with a tuned chassis, beefier brakes, and more power. The output and torque are unknown at this point, yet expect more than the 641 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) produced by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in the current Urus. A plug-in hybrid derivative appears to be on the cards too, which might have a lot of things in common with Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.
