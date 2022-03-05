Aston Martin DBX707 Jumps Into Its First Drag Race, Goes Against a New Lamborghini Urus

Battle of the last great V8s? It might just be. The all-new Aston Martin DBX707 goes against the 2022 Lamborghini Urus in a drag race on a wet track. Powerful and expensive SUVs are here to steer you clear from feeling blue.
It’s Saturday, so you should enjoy some time off. Giving what’s happening in the world right now, a distraction is surely more than welcomed. And look at that: we have a drag race! In the rain! With a completely new high-performance SUV from Great Britain and another one from Italy! Isn’t this magnificent? Well, we do think so.
Carwow’s Mat Watson got his hand on the DBX707 and put it next to a 2022 Lamborghini Urus. Even though he can’t tell us anything about how the car feels, images do speak for themselves. Both these high-performance SUVs have V8s under the hood, but the DBX707 is Aston Martin’s jewel in the crown. It has defeated the 6.0-litre W12 Bentayga Speed and took its place as the world’s fastest and most powerful production SUV. It can’t be the emperor of the automotive world, unfortunately. After all, the 2,700-HP Nissan from Dubai is still shattering records.
While Tesla might want to have a say in this with its Model X Plaid that cranks out 1,020 HP, you should be aware that Lamborghini and Aston Martin are luxury car manufacturers that are still keen on the internal combustion engine. Tesla’s 7-seater can’t compete at this level yet. However, if Lucid’s Project Gravity would have been real… Things might’ve taken a turn for EVs.
But the 2022 Urus is no slouch. It has the ability to go as fast as any other vehicle from this exclusive category. Can it defeat the Aston Martin DBX707 on a rainy day, though? We won’t spoil the fun for you. Watch the entire race for yourself.
