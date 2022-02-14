Tuned 2,700-HP Nissan Patrol Becomes the Fastest SUV in the World

Nissan is not really known for insanely fast SUVs, but extravagant Dubai lifestyle brings us a Patrol that’s just ready to roll. And that it does – with an impressive display of power and proper tuning.
Japanese carmaker Nissan started its SUV adventure with the 4W60, a car that resembled the Willys Jeep. It sported a 3.7L engine that was also used at that time in the Nissan 290 bus. Production started in 1951 and Nissan continued its development. Eventually, the automaker thought it would be a good idea to export its product overseas. Japan already got the first taste, and it loved the rugged appearance and broad usability.
The Patrol nametag was first seen on the updated 4W65, in 1958. In the meantime, people already started calling the car Nissan Jeep. The automaker didn’t like that. It didn’t want its product confused with another, so with Patrol they decided to roll.
Fast forward 64 years and we’re met with a video of the fastest SUV in the world – a Nissan! Granted, it’s a tuned vehicle. Still, we cannot underestimate this car and the plethora of changes it took unexpectedly well. Not having the possibility to fully express yourself in nightclubs makes some people go a little bit over the top.
At the 2022 Tilal Swaihan Mile event in Dubai a star appeared: the same Nissan Patrol that raced a Porsche 918 on the Grand Tour – and won! Then it looked a bit more normal. Now the owner has duct-taped any gaps to make as aerodynamically efficient as possible and, of course, added more than 600 HP. It has an R35 GT-R heart too. This is just one of the crazy SUVs there.
Another Nissan Patrol with a maximum power output of 2,700 HP appeared. This one uses the factory engine: a 4.8-liter inline-6. But now it has large turbos that just propel it into record speeds: 221 mph (355 kph) in the half mile. Just for reference, the newly launched DBX 707 has a top speed of 193 mph (310 kph).
Seems like Nissan SUVs still keep their renowned structural integrity in the UAE and show unworldly strength.
The car can be seen at the 5:04 minute mark.
