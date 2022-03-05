This Is What You Should Expect From the 2022 F1 Season

Are you someone who is yet to recover from the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix? Then it would be best if you don't read this because you still live in the past, and this article is all about the future.If you are doubtful about why you should watch F1 this year, just check out this article, and you will be begging for racing every single week. To convince you, we want to tell you about things you should look forward to for this "New Era."
We should start with the obvious, and I mean the new cars. Besides looking so good, they are supposed to close the gap between the top teams such as Mercedes, Red Bull, and the rest of the field. After the Barcelona testing, we could see how the latest aerodynamic package narrowed the airflow and directed it away from the rear wing. As a result, the purpose of making it easier for cars to follow was achieved.
Another exciting thing to consider is the hyper-discussed phenomenon of porpoising. We already talek about it in past articles, so to simplify, it's an oscillation move that occurs when the rear end rises as the aerodynamic load is reduced and then drops back down as the load builds up. All this bouncing could lead to critical underfloor damage.
Ferrari performed well in Spain and we can expect a minimum of four teams fighting for the championship crown this season.
As a result, we may have a new race winner this season, whether we talk about someone like Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris, who were very close last year, or we can be in for a surprise, like Esteban Ocon's race win in Hungary of last year.
Now let's move to team lineups modifications. Valtteri Bottas moves from the Silver Arrows to Alfa Romeo to team up with rookie driver Guanyu Zhou. In addition, ex-Red Bull driver Alex Albon will race for Williams this year. Arguably, the most anticipated one was George Russell's move to Constructor's World Champion Mercedes. We know his immense potential from the race at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix when he replaced Hamilton.
He had a huge chance to win that race, but luck wasn't on his side. Also, he led a bad Williams team to second place at the Belgian Grand Prix last year. However, his main challenge is his teammate, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. We hope Mercedes won't come up with team orders because we want to see them go head-to-head in a Rosberg-Hamilton manner.
The title fight will take place over a record 23 races, which is the longest F1 campaign yet. Venues like Melbourne, Montreal, and Suzuka will be back after a break due to the global health crisis, and a new race is set to debut in Miami.T o help F1 reach more American fans, this is the second race that will take place in the United States.
2021 had everything we wished for, but when it comes to stewards, oh boy. The stewards' inconsistency was the main topic of discussion for the entire season. And the boiling point was the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which we won't talk about anymore. Never ever! As a result, Michael Masi was let go, and hilarious Toto Wolff memes were born. I say it's a win-win situation.
With so many big promises, we are getting very impatient about the start of the season. The good news is that we have only two weeks until lights out in the Bahrain Grand Prix.
We should start with the obvious, and I mean the new cars. Besides looking so good, they are supposed to close the gap between the top teams such as Mercedes, Red Bull, and the rest of the field. After the Barcelona testing, we could see how the latest aerodynamic package narrowed the airflow and directed it away from the rear wing. As a result, the purpose of making it easier for cars to follow was achieved.
Another exciting thing to consider is the hyper-discussed phenomenon of porpoising. We already talek about it in past articles, so to simplify, it's an oscillation move that occurs when the rear end rises as the aerodynamic load is reduced and then drops back down as the load builds up. All this bouncing could lead to critical underfloor damage.
Ferrari performed well in Spain and we can expect a minimum of four teams fighting for the championship crown this season.
As a result, we may have a new race winner this season, whether we talk about someone like Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris, who were very close last year, or we can be in for a surprise, like Esteban Ocon's race win in Hungary of last year.
Now let's move to team lineups modifications. Valtteri Bottas moves from the Silver Arrows to Alfa Romeo to team up with rookie driver Guanyu Zhou. In addition, ex-Red Bull driver Alex Albon will race for Williams this year. Arguably, the most anticipated one was George Russell's move to Constructor's World Champion Mercedes. We know his immense potential from the race at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix when he replaced Hamilton.
He had a huge chance to win that race, but luck wasn't on his side. Also, he led a bad Williams team to second place at the Belgian Grand Prix last year. However, his main challenge is his teammate, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. We hope Mercedes won't come up with team orders because we want to see them go head-to-head in a Rosberg-Hamilton manner.
The title fight will take place over a record 23 races, which is the longest F1 campaign yet. Venues like Melbourne, Montreal, and Suzuka will be back after a break due to the global health crisis, and a new race is set to debut in Miami.T o help F1 reach more American fans, this is the second race that will take place in the United States.
2021 had everything we wished for, but when it comes to stewards, oh boy. The stewards' inconsistency was the main topic of discussion for the entire season. And the boiling point was the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which we won't talk about anymore. Never ever! As a result, Michael Masi was let go, and hilarious Toto Wolff memes were born. I say it's a win-win situation.
With so many big promises, we are getting very impatient about the start of the season. The good news is that we have only two weeks until lights out in the Bahrain Grand Prix.