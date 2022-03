Lamborghini Urus Gets a Stage 3 Upgrade, Renders the Upcoming EVO Useless

ECU

Almost every big name has at least a few upgrades on its shelves for the Urus, and some, like Mansory , have gone all-in on it with projects like the careful-how-you-pronounce-it Venatus.Other proposals are a bit more tamed, in terms of visuals anyway, like McChip-DKR’s, which now has a Stage 3 tune in store for the brand’s most popular model by far. By upgrading the turbos, and downpipes, and remapping the, they have squeezed out an extra 200 ps (197 hp / 147) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque from the engine.As a result, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 now develops 850 ps (838 hp / 625 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft), up from the standard vehicle’s 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). The nought to 100 kph (0-100 kph) acceleration has likely dropped by a couple of tenths of a second from 3.6 seconds, though McChip hasn’t said anything about it, drawing the line at the price, which is €16,199 (equal to $18,129) in Germany.If that feels like too much, then perhaps their Stage 2 optimization sounds more interesting. It will set you back €10,859 ($12,153) and will bump the output and thrust by 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW) and 125 Nm (92 lb-ft) respectively. A Stage 1 upgrade is also available. Nonetheless, since it likely comprises only an ECU remap (tuner hasn’t said anything about the mods for this one), it unlocks a more humble 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). On a more positive note, giving your Urus this upgrade only costs as much as a nice single aftermarket wheel, or €2,499 ($2,797) to be more precise.