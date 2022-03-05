Lamborghini Urus Gets a Stage 3 Upgrade, Renders the Upcoming EVO Useless

Tuners can’t seem to stay away from the Lamborghini Urus, as more than four years after it entered production in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the super SUV is still a magnet for such companies.
Almost every big name has at least a few upgrades on its shelves for the Urus, and some, like Mansory, have gone all-in on it with projects like the careful-how-you-pronounce-it Venatus.
Other proposals are a bit more tamed, in terms of visuals anyway, like McChip-DKR’s, which now has a Stage 3 tune in store for the brand’s most popular model by far. By upgrading the turbos, and downpipes, and remapping the ECU, they have squeezed out an extra 200 ps (197 hp / 147 kW) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque from the engine.
As a result, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 now develops 850 ps (838 hp / 625 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft), up from the standard vehicle’s 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). The nought to 100 kph (0-100 kph) acceleration has likely dropped by a couple of tenths of a second from 3.6 seconds, though McChip hasn’t said anything about it, drawing the line at the price, which is €16,199 (equal to $18,129) in Germany.
If that feels like too much, then perhaps their Stage 2 optimization sounds more interesting. It will set you back €10,859 ($12,153) and will bump the output and thrust by 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW) and 125 Nm (92 lb-ft) respectively. A Stage 1 upgrade is also available. Nonetheless, since it likely comprises only an ECU remap (tuner hasn’t said anything about the mods for this one), it unlocks a more humble 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). On a more positive note, giving your Urus this upgrade only costs as much as a nice single aftermarket wheel, or €2,499 ($2,797) to be more precise.
