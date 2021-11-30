3 2JZ-Swapped Chevrolet Camaro Drag Races Twin-Turbo Mustang, Both Dip Into the 7s

Make Your Chevy Camaro 2.0L Turbo More Powerful in Europe With This €999 Upgrade

The 455 hp 6.2-liter V8-powered LT1 is a $34,000 affair, not counting the handling and destination charge, nor the dealer fees, and the 1SS and 2SS kick off at $37,500 and $42,500, respectively. Finally, the range-topping ZL1, with its 650 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8, is accompanied by a $63,000 MSRP. In fact, the two models are so popular in Europe that one can find a whole bunch of them listed for grabs on the used car market at any given moment.Aware that it may not be the most desirable variant of the Chevy Camaro , and that it is less powerful than its direct rival from the Blue Oval brand, which has some 300cc more, McChip-DKR has launched a power upgrade for the bowtie company’s muscle car.By tweaking the software of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, their Stage 1 lifts the output and torque from 275 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) to 305 hp and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). That’s not exactly something to write home about, and while they didn’t say anything about the new 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time, they claim that the top speed has been bumped by 12 kph (7.5 mph), to 252 kph (157 mph), over the stock variant.As one can assume, the upgrade won’t break the bank , as it costs a very decent €999 in Germany or $1,127 at the current exchange rate. Speaking of Benjamins, the cheapest version of the Camaro that money can buy in the United States is the LS, priced from $25,000. The LT follows it, with the same small power unit and extra gear, from $25,500, and for the 2LT and 3LT models, you’re looking at a minimum of $27,500 and $31,500, respectively.The 455 hp 6.2-liter V8-powered LT1 is a $34,000 affair, not counting the handling and destination charge, nor the dealer fees, and the 1SS and 2SS kick off at $37,500 and $42,500, respectively. Finally, the range-topping ZL1, with its 650 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8, is accompanied by a $63,000 MSRP.