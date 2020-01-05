Cupra Ateca Tuned To 475 PS, 510 Nm By McChip-DKR

There’s no denying the Cupra Ateca is more than a SEAT Ateca with a more powerful engine. It’s an all-wheel-drive sports crossover that leverages Volkswagen Golf R know-how, all combined into a family-friendly package with day-to-day usability.
The starting price of the Cupra Ateca might be a lil’ too high for some people, but then again, do you know of another crossover with so much performance out of the box for 43,420 euros? Being an MQB-based model developed and built by the Volkswagen Group, the go-faster CUV also happens to be a sweetheart of the tuning community.
ABT Sportsline unleashed a performance package for the Ateca in November 2018, ramping up the output to 350 PS (345 horsepower) and 440 Nm (324 pound-feet) of torque. McChip-DKR is much obliged to offer four levels of tuning, topped by the Stage 4 with 475 PS (469 horsepower) and 510 Nm (376 pound-feet) from 2.0 liters of displacement.
Stage 4 is more than simply a software re-flash of the engine control unit. McChip-DKR upgrades the exhaust system with a downpipe design that’s also compatible with the Audi S3 and Golf R. As if that wasn’t enough, the turbocharger has also been reinforced.
Pricing for this package starts at 8,999 euros according to the tuner’s online configurator, with Stage 3 coming in at 7,179 euros. The second option is calibrated to 430 ponies and 485 Nm, requiring the upgraded exhaust and turbocharger just like the Stage 4.
Stage 2 – which includes the mcpipes downpipe upgrade with a 200-cpsi catalytic converter – is a little more affordable at 3,109 euros for 375 horsepower and 455 Nm of torque. Stage 1 is an ECU-only affair, translating to 350 PS and 440 Newtons meter for 999 euros.
Turning our attention back to the Stage 4 package from McChip-DKR, can you believe the Cupra Ateca is more potent and faster than the Audi RS Q3 with the optional performance package? The tuner doesn’t mention any acceleration stats, but the top speed is rated at 285 km/h (177 mph) as opposed to the four-ringed automaker’s 280 km/h (174 mph).
ABT Sportsline unleashed a performance package for the Ateca in November 2018, ramping up the output to 350 PS (345 horsepower) and 440 Nm (324 pound-feet) of torque. McChip-DKR is much obliged to offer four levels of tuning, topped by the Stage 4 with 475 PS (469 horsepower) and 510 Nm (376 pound-feet) from 2.0 liters of displacement.
Stage 4 is more than simply a software re-flash of the engine control unit. McChip-DKR upgrades the exhaust system with a downpipe design that’s also compatible with the Audi S3 and Golf R. As if that wasn’t enough, the turbocharger has also been reinforced.
Pricing for this package starts at 8,999 euros according to the tuner’s online configurator, with Stage 3 coming in at 7,179 euros. The second option is calibrated to 430 ponies and 485 Nm, requiring the upgraded exhaust and turbocharger just like the Stage 4.
Stage 2 – which includes the mcpipes downpipe upgrade with a 200-cpsi catalytic converter – is a little more affordable at 3,109 euros for 375 horsepower and 455 Nm of torque. Stage 1 is an ECU-only affair, translating to 350 PS and 440 Newtons meter for 999 euros.
Turning our attention back to the Stage 4 package from McChip-DKR, can you believe the Cupra Ateca is more potent and faster than the Audi RS Q3 with the optional performance package? The tuner doesn’t mention any acceleration stats, but the top speed is rated at 285 km/h (177 mph) as opposed to the four-ringed automaker’s 280 km/h (174 mph).