300 HP Cupra Ateca Shows Off in New Videos and Photos

The Cupra Ateca was presented earlier this year, but we never got to sample its full pallet of flavors. To celebrate its launch, SEAT has released a full set of photos and videos which we're passing onto you.

46 photos



While a performance version of a family crossover is hardly new, this one does feel a little different. Most of them so far have been either too small to be useful, like the Juke Nismo, or expensive, belonging to the premium segment.



The VW Group is now assaulting the segment in full force, using the flexibility of its MQB platform. They say that Cupra engines only go into Cupra cars, but the Ateca makes 300 HP and 400 Nm of torque, which is similar to a Golf R, but also the newly launched Audi SQ2.



Performance-wise, this will do 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, not 5.4 seconds like it was initially claimed. Top speed has also been revised to 247km/h (153 mph). But what about the design, though?



Well, we feel it has many of the shortcomings of the Leon Cupra, which SEAT is already looking to shake off. Between the under-designed interior and the lack of high-end features, the hot Ateca seems a little cheap. It's not a bad thing, and Cupra buyers probably prefer it that way, but even the lackluster



Performance versions of regular cars also have new colors to set them apart. In this case, the Cupra boasts Velvet REd and Rhodium Grey, both of which are detailed extensively in the videos and photos.



