Lil Baby's Ugly Lamborghini Urus Is Proof Money Can't Buy Taste

Don’t know who Lil Baby is? Neither did yours truly, until stumbling upon a video showing one ugly Lamborghini Urus that is presumably his.
But let’s start with Lil Baby first, who should not be confused with DaBaby, according to good old Wiki, Dominique Armani Jones by his real name, who was born a little over 27 years ago, in Atlanta, Georgia. He’s been active since 2016, apparently, and has won numerous awards for his music, namely rap, though we reckon the old squad would probably call it something else.
Now, as for that Lamborghini Urus, it is just as controversial (to me) as his music, but since beauty is in the eye of the beholder, apparently, the young man is definitely happy with it. That’s despite maiming it with an ugly body kit, giving it red and black accents, custom wrapping on the white body, and massive wheels, said to have been signed by Forgiato, which are supposedly 24 inches in diameter, the uploader of the video shared at the bottom of the page claims.
This is not the first time we wrote about Mr. Baby’s (gee, that didn’t come out right, did it?) Lamborghini Urus, as we first found it about a month ago, when he posed next to it, holding a big pile of cash, because ATMs are overrated. However, back then, the exotic SUV, which looks like something Mansory would probably call theirs, was not entirely visible, so if you wanted to see it better, then you should scroll down to the clip and hit the play button.
Also, if you happen to be his fan, don’t tell him that Lamborghini has a new (well, facelifted in theory) Urus in the making, as that would probably ruin his day, and so would finding out that it has a lot of things in common with the Volkswagen Touareg. The mid-cycle refresh is presumably a few months away, and when it debuts, it should feature additional powertrains too, besides the usual tweaked front and rear ends.
