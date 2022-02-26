This Simple Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Tune Will Make Your Neighbors Hate You

More often than not, whenever we write a story about a particular Hellcat model, a drag strip is usually involved, for some impromptu racing against equally powerful opponents. However, occasionally, our coverage includes other stuff, like these two slightly tuned Chargers.
Literally turning gas into noise, the two Hellcat Chargers have had their exhaust systems modified by the Exhaust Addicts. And since they don’t normally come into such rides that often, they decided to immortalize them, sprinkling the video with lots of enthusiasm.
So, what are we looking at? In essence, a rear muffler delete, 3-inch (76-mm) pipes, 5-inch (127-mm) tips, mid-muffler delete, and the factory converters that have been kept in one of them, whereas the other features a Flowmaster exhaust. We must admit that both of them sound quite good, though, in this writer’s opinion, the stock Hellcats sound way better, especially when they’re whining.
Besides being capable of waking up the whole neighborhood at a hard push of the right pedal, the two super sedans have a bit more power than stock, as everyone and their pet knows that tweaking the exhaust will unleash some extra horses. Not too many, though, as that requires a lot of work, and many Benjamins spent, but just enough to make them a hair quicker in a straight-line sprint.
Without anyone messing with its internals, the stock Charger SRT Hellcat has 717 hp on tap and no less than 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is punchier in the Redeye, which has 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 3.6 seconds. The quarter-mile is dealt with in roughly 10 seconds, on a good day, in perfect weather, with good tires on its feet, and a skilled driver behind the wheel, at 129 mph (208 kph), according to Dodge.
