Straight-Piping a Dodge Demon Is One Way to Turn Gas Into Noise

More on this:

1 Low Key 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Smashes MSRP While Seeking New Owner

2 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon for Sale, Has a Very Devilish Price Tag

3 Dodge Demon Races Hellcat Redeye, and It’s the Underdog Who Raises All Hell

4 825-HP Super Snake Drag Races Demon, It All Goes South

5 Tesla Model S Plaid Races Dodge Demon, All Hell Could Break Loose After This One