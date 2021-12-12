Straight-Piping a Dodge Demon Is One Way to Turn Gas Into Noise

Even though it officially left production almost four years ago, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon continues to haunt the dreams of petrolheads all over the world. And for good reasons, as it boasts more power than some modern supercars, and can annihilate most of them down the quarter-mile.
Now, in order for that to happen, it needs a few things first, like drag radials, part of the Demon Crate together with other goodies, perfect weather conditions, dry tarmac, and a very skilled driver behind the wheel.
Check every box, and you may hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in just 2.3 Mississippis, which is actually quicker than the Bugatti Chiron. The quarter-mile, on the other hand, is dealt with in less than 10 seconds, at 140 mph (225 kph), dwarfing even the Challenger SRT Super Stock, which is 33 hp and 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) of torque less powerful.
And speaking of power, you’re looking at no less than 840 wild horses and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, produced by the whining 6.2-liter V8 engine. It’s clear that, in the right hands, the Dodge Demon can humiliate some of the fastest vehicles on the planet today, and it can do so while literally screaming its lungs out.
However, that was not enough for the owner of this dark example, who said that it should sound more menacing. Thus, having fiddled with the cat-back exhaust, leaving only the pipes intact, they have turned it into a different kind of beast. The V8 rumble can now be heard from many blocks away, and if you don’t know how a straight-piped Dodge Demon sounds, then you should definitely scroll down and check out the video, which is only 4 minutes long and provides a before-and-after comparison too.
